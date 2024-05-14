Senior Developer to If
2024-05-14
Do you want to help If launch a new and innovative insurance offering? Do you enjoy exploring new business opportunities related to digitalization? If is now looking for a Senior Developer to join an internal start up for an exciting journey ahead. Apply today and help us identify, define, and launch the solutions of tomorrow to support our mobility partners.
About the role
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Senior Developer to be part of a new innovative initiative. As a Senior Developer, you will be responsible for developing and deliver excellent code together with your colleagues that align with our business objectives. You will work closely with other developers and contribute to the strategic direction of our technology stack.
Your responsibilities:
Developing scalable and maintainable code.
Collaborate with team members and relevant stakeholders.
Bring new ideas to the table
Job location: At If HQ in Bergshamra, Solna with a hybrid work model.
Is this you?
You have experience as a Developer in a fast-paced environment with strong communication and leadership skills. You can describe yourself as an excellent problem-solving and decision-making person.
You have:
Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and microservices architecture.
Expertise in C#/.NET, React, ARM
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Interested to apply or learn more?
In this recruitment, If is collaborating with IDG Recruitment. If you have any questions, please contact Linda Wallin, Recruitment Consultant at +46 72 227 67 20 linda.wallin@foundryco.com
.
To apply, kindly do it with your CV or LinkedIn profile and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Selection and interviews are ongoing. This recruitment includes tests and background check.
About If
We offer you an international, modern and dynamic working environment within the leading insurance company in the Nordic region. You will have challenging and exciting tasks to carry out, driving your personal and skills development supported by training opportunities within and outside If. You will be at the cutting edge of brining solutions aimed at the changing mobility landscape to a reality.
Join our dynamic and innovative new team at If Insurance, a growing initiative that aims to reshape Ifs insurance offering.
Linda Wallin linda.wallin@foundryco.com +46 72-227 67 20
