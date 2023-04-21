SwF Tech Lead for metrics Architecture
Ecarx Europe AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-04-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ecarx Europe AB i Göteborg
ECARX is transforming vehicles into seamlessly integrated information, communications and transportation devices. It is shaping the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility. ECARX's current core products include vehicle chip-sets, 5G-powered intelligent cockpits and intelligent driving sensors. Beyond this ECARX is developing a full-stack automotive computing platform. Over the last three years, global users of ECARX's technology surpassed four million. ECARX was founded in 2017 and has since grown to over 2,000 team members, with facilities in China and Europe. The founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Ziyu Shen and Eric Li. Mr Li also founded Geely Holding Group which also includes international brands such as Lotus Cars, Lynk & Co, Polestar and Volvo Cars.
Role purpose
In the role you are the ownerr of the SwF process and product metrics architecture definition.
• Is the subject matter expert regarding process and product metrics for SwF.
• Align the process and product metrics with the overall SwF values, principles, concepts and architecture.
• Support SwF Lead and SwF Lead architect in aligning the process and product metrics across the development organization.
• Support knowledge and culture build-up in the organization regarding process and product metrics.
Responsibility of activities
• Lead and hands-on contribute to the process and product metrics architecture establishment.
• Support and participate in the SwF HUB work.
• Backlog review and refinement together with product owners and development teams regarding process and product metrics architecture.
• Solution architecture and design reviews regarding process and product metrics.
• Participate in and lead workshops.
• Communication and teaching of technical strategies for process and product metrics.
Qualifications:
• You are a driven and proactive individual who sees the opportunities in an environment of uncertainties.
• You have experience working in a software-driven environment.
• You have excellent verbal and written communication skills and working proficiency in English. Proficiency in Mandarin Chinese is required.
• You have experience working with Chinese stakeholders.
• You have experience working in the automotive industry. Experience within in-vehicle infotainment and connectivity is considered a strong merit.
• You have a masters's degree in engineering or equivalent.
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications and CVs sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecarx Europe AB
(org.nr 559281-7992), https://www.ecarxgroup.com Arbetsplats
Ecarx Kontakt
Heléne Sundström helene.sundstrom@ecarxgroup.com 0723798800 Jobbnummer
7686041