Sr Senior to Oral Product Development
Qrios Minds AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios Minds AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Stenungsund
, Borås
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
We now have the opportunity for a consultant to join our team in the roles as Senior Scientist Pharmaceutical/Senior Analytical scientists within the Analytical Science Unit in the department Oral Product Development at AstraZeneca Gothenburg.
About the position
We are looking for a senior scientist in Analytical Chemistry who can provide input in the area of analytical science during the development of drug products and can work together with us determining the quality attributes during the development of the formulations. The work includes analytical testing , documentation, and attending and presenting in project team meetings. The role is primarily laboratory based.
Your profile
To be successful in this role you will need expertise in analytical chemistry and an experience from laboratory work.
• Excellent skills in written and verbal communication and the ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a positive problem-solving attitude and delivery focus.
• University degree (BSc, MSc, PhD) in relevant subject area, with industry experience
• Experience from working with chromatography and other techniques e.g. HPLC/UPLC, and dissolution, both in a GxP and a non GxP environment
• Experience of supporting clinical manufacture and working with contract manufacturing organisations
• Experience of authoring CMC content for the analytical aspects of drug product regulatory filings throughout the clinical development phase
• Experience of the analytical area such as method development and method validation.
• Experience from evaluation of stability data and assigning shelf life to drug products
• Excellent communication skills and a proven track record of working collaboratively to develop innovative solutions
• Strong leadership skills including the ability to deliver robust scientific contributions to projects and utilise risk-based approaches to project delivery
• Good knowledge in written and spoken Swedish and/or English is necessary
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignement from August until end of December 2024 at AstraZeneca Göteborg.
During this time you will be hired by QRIOS.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-23 Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1070". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios Minds AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), http://www.qrios.se/ Arbetsplats
Qrios Life Science & Engineering AB Jobbnummer
8676521