Sweden's best Mechanical Stability Engineer wanted!
Hyrpersonal Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-29
Your team
You will be joining the Survey, Alignment and Mechanical Stability team (SAM), an engineering team dedicated to support accelerators and beamlines in the aforementioned fields. Our team consists of research engineers with diverse engineering backgrounds, primarily focused on precision alignment of scientific instrumentation as well as maintenance and survey of the alignment network covering the entire facility. We assist scientists in measuring and analyzing time-dependent variations caused by mechanical vibrations, long-term drifts from temperature fluctuations and other dynamic influences.
Furthermore, you will be an active member of the Stability Task Force (STF), a cross-divisional and multi-disciplinary task force that is working towards the goal of providing stable electron and photon beams.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
Our customer looking for an engineer with education and experience in measurement and analysis of mechanical vibrations or instrumentation in related fields. As a SAM team member, you will apply technical, mathematical and computer related skills to meet the often-challenging requirements set by scientists. In addition to the stability-related responsibilities, this role will involve participation in alignment tasks when necessary to support the overall objectives of the SAM team.
Your main work tasks will be
* Develop and apply know-how in mechanical stability
* Carry out mechanical vibration measurements using various tools and analyse measurement data
* Joining the STF in troubleshooting of facility-wide stability related issues
* In addition to the stability-related responsibilities, a percentage of your time will be dedicated to performing alignment tasks when necessary to support the overall objectives of the SAM team
* Keep a maintenance program for the instruments and keep the storage for stability and alignment components under control
* Procurements of items needed for the daily work of the SAM team.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
* Hands-on experience in measurement of mechanical vibrations using e.g. seismometer, accelerometers, LDV vibrometer, strain gauges, interferometry, etc.
* General understanding of vibration isolation principles
* Knowledge and experience with CAD, FEA, mechanical Design and precision mechanics
* Good command in spoken and written English.
Below are seen as merits
* Hands on experience in survey, precision alignment, mechanical stability or metrology related to particle accelerators
* Skills in structural dynamics and experimental modal analysis
* Experience in vibration-based condition monitoring
* Experience in long term monitoring and associated data analysis using for instance Python
* Hands-on experience in measurement and monitoring of temperatures using e.g. thermocouples
* Hands-on experience working with coordinate measurement instruments such as CMM, portable 3D arm, laser tracker, theodolite, 3D scanner etc.
As a person you are flexible, performance oriented, capable of cooperating, service minded, structured, proactive.
What we offer
When you join our team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
Selection and interviews will be conducted continuously throughout the application period.
In this high-profile recruitment, we are collaborating with Hyrpersonal Sweden Executive Recruitment
Contact:
Sandra Johansson, Senior Recruitment Specialist at tele. 010- 555 86 16
