SW Node Owner
Job description
We are looking for new colleagues to join our team in a new automotive assignment.
As a SW Node Owner you will work on an interface towards supplier and customers regarding all questions related to node and software.
Responsibilities
Provide the Software statement of work, SWSOW (part of engineering statement of work, ESOW).
Secure the SWRS & SWRT deliveries - System Weaver.
Create and update the Software Engineering Journal, SWEJ.
Make sure that all deliveries are available at the right level, at the right time according to CEVT software plan and that they fulfil CEVTs rules and processes.
Responsible for SWIM allocated to the valid node.
Qualifications
Previous experience as SW Node Owner in automotive business area;
Brake systems knowledge, BCM, RBCM;
Previous experience from System Weaver, Team Center & the standard office programs;
Analytical & Problem solving oriented;
Along with your good communication skills, you should prove your fluency in English, both spoken and written;
Adequate Master or bachelor's degree.
