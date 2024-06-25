SW Engineer - Switches & WPC
2024-06-25
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer within Switches & WPC to join a global company in Göteborg. Start August 1st, until Dec 31st 2025.
What you will do:
You will work with existing and new parts in current and upcoming car projects and electrical architectures, from requirements to finished product. Develop solutions, in cross functional teams that fulfill design prerequisites and the Clients standards within Time and Cost frames.
Investigate and solve software problems that are close to the hardware, and work to optimize our products performance. You will collaborate with both internal and external stakeholders to achieve the Client goals. Your focus is on component software and making sure the client customers get the best possible products regards to functionality and quality.
Responsibilities:
Interface towards supplier and customers regarding all questions related node-software, Basetech and Diagnostics.
Responsible for the design of the defined system
Responsible for the software requirements in the SWRS (Software Requirement Specification) Application, Basetech, Cyber Security and Diagnostics.
Communicate and agree the requirements with the supplier.
Align committed requirement in SWRT (Software Requirement Traceability matrix) and follow up implementation status at software delivery.
Contact person for supplier and In-house software regarding all Application related software and Basetech.
Make sure that all deliveries are available at the right level, at the right time according to our customer software plan, and that they fulfil the rules and processes.
Handle software issue in Software Jira system.
Skills and experience:
we believe that you are;
a motivated software engineer, with professional development experience.
An understanding of the software development life cycle.
Previous work within the automotive industry is a clear advantage to succeed in this role.
You are a person who don't mind taking ownership as well as being a team player.
You like to be creative searching for what to improve next and building networks to reach it.
Tools:
SystemWeaver (SWRS), TeamCenter, Carcom (or other diagnostics tool), Elektra (or other signal data base), Jira and ConfigHub
Experience in using CanOE/CAN-analyzer and analyzing logs
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
