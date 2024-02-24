SW Development Leader to Alps Alpine
Do you have previous experience of leading a team of skilled software developers in the exciting realm of embedded systems? Are you a dynamic and experienced Software Development Leader within automotive with a passion for innovation and CI/CD? If you are ready to drive forward-thinking projects, mentor a team of experts, and working with high-tech premium products with engaged colleagues in national and international project, we want to hear from you! Welcome with your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
ALPS Alpine Europe GmbH - Sweden Filial., one of the world's premier manufacturers of electronic components for computer, communications and car electronic equipment and is the industry leading manufacturer of high-performance mobile electronics. ALPS Alpine, founded in 1948, is the only manufacturer specializing in mobile multimedia, an integrated system approach incorporating digital entertainment, security and navigation products for mobile entertainment.
The team in Gothenburg, Sweden is growing and are now looking for a Development Leader who will lead a team of skilled SW Developers. You will be responsible to establish the strategy and realize this in tools and services for each software development project through collaboration with other SW developer leaders globally. You also have daily contact with customers when it comes to deliverables, time plans, way of working and all things in relation to the customers for a successful project.
ALPS Alpine offers you:
• To become a vital part of an inspired and supporting team at an international company practicing collegial spirit and teamwork
• Vertical and lateral growth within the organization for excelling employees
• Introduction program and trainings alongside mentorship to provide the best conditions for your career within the company
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Maintain customer dialogue and expectations in all phases of a project
• Lead SW development in a global context
• Secure high quality, incremental deliveries
• Identify potential risks and mitigate these by predicting possible future obstacles
• Interact with 3rd party SW developers
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We believe that the ideal candidate to ALPS Apline is a natural leader and put a lot of joy in leading others in a way that others grow in their roles and to build efficient teams even in a global context. You are used to incremental and iterative development work. Along side that, your technical expertise and knowledge will be able to assist your colleagues in the daily work. You have good communication skills and can present a professional image towards colleagues and customers.
Requirements:
• Minimum of 5 years as a SW Developer and used to SW lifecycle and processes
• Experience from SW development in Automotive context
• Previous experiences of CI/CD experience för embedded development within automotive on a leader level
• Proven experience within leadership and technical lead
• A-SPICE
• A degree within computer science, software engineering or equivalent
• Being open to travel nationally and internationally
• Fluent in English, both verbal and written (Swedish is meritorious)
• Driver's license (B)
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Problem solver
• Strategic
• Communicative
• Self-sufficient
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
For more information about ALPS Alpine - click here ! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
