Sw Developer - Autosar
2022-12-01
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a global leader in Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services.
We are hiring in Gothenburg!
Would you like to join a team with innovation, teamwork and entrepreneurship as the fundamental platform?
We are looking for skilled Embedded Software engineer with focus in AUTOSAR.
Skills required:
Master of Science or similar
5-8 years of experience as Embedded SW developer including the last years specific in AUTOSAR configuration/Integration/development
Programming knowledge in C, C++, Python, CAPL
Knowledge on low level development e.g.: SPI, UART, PWM, DIO, PSI5, Cryptho, COM, DIAG, Ethernet etc
Knowledge of Diagnostic (UDS, ISO14229).
Knowledge of Automotive communication protocols: CAN, CANFD, Ethernet
Experience in unit testing
Functional safety experience (ISO26262)
Skilled in Vector tools as CANalyzer, CANoe, VTTestStudio etc
Knowledge in Control Theory (beneficial)
Self-driven and love to interact with people
Problem solving skills with a never-give-up attitude
Swedish Driving license (an advantage)
We believe you enjoy to work in teams, interact with people and have great communication skills. You are able to encourage, coach and develop to drive change and implementation in your surroundings.
Interviews will be held continuously. To apply, please send in your application documents to the email address: LTTS.Sweden@Ltts.com.
Enter the reference "SW Developer AUTOSAR" in your application.
