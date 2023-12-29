SW Component Owner
2023-12-29
Position Description:
We are looking for an Software Component owner with experience from the automotive or telecom industry who want to join collaborative and passionate team. The tasks of a SW component owner will be; requirement gathering, writing of technical specifications, supplier technical contacts & follow-up, integration of the SW and also release of SW documentation into our production management system.
Main responsibilities:
Manage and work tight together with the component supplier
Continuously follow up the development by the supplier: Issue/forward questions, problem reports and change orders and tasks between the supplier and internal stakeholders.
Interface to aftermarket, global manufacturing, quality and purchasing.
Responsible for delivering a basic tested SW
Responsible for achieving the committed quality /delivery/ feature target for the deliveries in project phase as well as in maintenance phase
Ensure that SW can be ordered and released in relevant production systems
Contribute to the future SW roadmap.
Requirements:
Master's degree in SW or Electronics/Computer Engineering or equivalent education
2-5 years documented experience in requirements management
Fluent in English, both verbal and written
Experience of development in the telecom or automotive industry
Supplier management
Personal Skills:
We believe that you are social, flexible and like working in global teams. You have a strong customer focus and a natural, service minded attitude. In your working situation you like taking responsibility, act with integrity and of course with a result-oriented mindset. Being cost efficient and lead-time reduction oriented is important for you. Knowledge in displays is a plus. Så ansöker du
