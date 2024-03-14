Sustainable Safety & HSE - Safety lead
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Job Description
Are you passionate about increasing safety in the workplace? Do you take full interest in your area of expertise? Are you a committed and curious team player who likes to challenge and knows how to deliver, support and train the user organization? Are you attracted by contributing with your knowledge and at the same time developing further? Then you are exactly right for our new drive and investment that we call #sustainableSAFETY and #sustainableHSE solutions.
This solutions team will deliver and take ownership of the total package within Safety & EHS with focus on sustainability. The packages includes all three major stakeholders in this area; manufacturer, user and work environment.
AFRY is now looking for a experienced project lead in SAFETY who wants to be a part of our delivery organization and take ownership of the safety area with focus on Sustainability.
The role of safety lead includes:
• Planning and executing the work task associated with safety in the project (manufacturer or user perspective)
• Coordinating and owning change management for the SAFETY organization both within AFRYs team and the clients team.
• Supporting the delivery manager and segment leadership in business development.
• Developing the SAFETY project organization
The #sustainablesafety & #sustainableHSE team is an international organization with Nordic countries as base.
Qualifications
As SAFETY lead, you like challenges and have a great responsibility for your delivery and you're service-minded. You are a solution-oriented team player who has competence and experience in the area with a strong will to continue to develop customer relationships and the projects further. You will have the opportunity to enhance your skills and work with world-class colleagues.
To succeed with the position, you recognize yourself in the following and are confident in your work role and radiate personal maturity.
• You have well documented high performing experience in SAFETY in the European countries i.e. Machinery Directive, Users Directive, PED, ATEX...
• You have knowledge and understanding of executing projects with SAFETY as a major stakeholder.
• You are able to travel to different countries to support the projects.
• You have great skills in English
We are happy to see that you have a driving license.
Start: Immediately with regard to notice period.
Location: Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway.
Does this sound like the right and fun challenge for you? We welcome your application today! The selection is ongoing and the position may be filled as soon as we have found the right person. During summer vacation we will have a short pause in the recruiting process.
Additional Information
We are looking for you who want to be part of AFRY's success story. Are you passionate about technical development? Do you like to collaborate to find the best solution? Then we can offer you career opportunities in a modern workplace with challenging tasks and exciting projects around the world in collaboration with brave devoted colleagues.
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
For more information please contact:
Igor Bogunicigor.bogunic@afry.com
Head of Safety & EHS Management
Markus Astergrenmarkus.astergren@afry.com
Head of Process & Machinery Safety
