Researcher position in CFD simulations for CO2 capture
2024-04-23
Chalmers University is offering a one-year research position in a project related to develop CO2 capture technologies for a broad range of industry. The project is highly interdisciplinar and consists of a collaboration between the Departments of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences, Departments of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering and Technology Management and Economics.
Project description
In this project, we will develop a multi-pathway platform for CO2 capture and storage based on the tunable carbonate (CO32-) chemistry. This platform will utilize the residual streams at industrial sites, instead of a suboptimal "one-size-fits-all" solution. The developed processes operate at ambient conditions and are both resource- and energy-efficient. Full conversion will be reached through a combination of iterative reactor design and computational fluid dynamics simulations. The postdoc will be the main responsible to apply existing reactive CFD models to improve the design of current CO2 capture systems. Computational results will be compared with experimental data availabe at the division of Chemical Engineering.
Information about the division and the department
The position will be open at the Fluid Dynamics division of Mechanics and Maritime Science department. The research at the Division covers turbulent flow (both compressible and incompressible), multiphase flows, aero-acoustics and turbomachines. Our tools include both computations and experiments. The research covers a wide range of topics. In some research projects the smallest turbulent scales are studied whereas in others the function of a complete gas turbine is analyzed and modelled. The Division of Fluid Dynamics is part of Chalmers Sustainable Transport Initiative, Chalmers eScience Initiative and Chalmers Energy Initiative.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility is to perform your own research within the division of Fluid Dynamics. The employee is expected to develop own ideas and communicate scientific results orally and in written form.
Qualifications
Required Minimum Qualifications:
• PhD in Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Engineering Physics (or equivalent), with a focus on Computational Fluid Dynamics. The application must be supported by journal publication confirming the applicant has experience and knowledge in this field.
• A demonstrated ability to perform CFD simulations and analyze the numerical data
• Strong communication skills in both written and spoken English.
• Independence and self-motivation. Ability to meet deadlines and has a strong commitment to work in a research group, openly sharing results, challenges, and difficulties with the team to ensure the success of the project.
Contract terms
This special fixed-term position (Säva) in CFD simulations for CO2 capture is for the duration of one year.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240262 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-05-20
For questions, please contact:
Associate Professor Gaetano Sardina, Fluid Dynamics, sardina@chalmers.se
Professor Henrik Ström, Fluid Dynamics, henrik.strom@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez!
