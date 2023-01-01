Sustainability Manager
Born in 2014 by Creative Director, Max Svärdh and CEO, Albin Johansson, Axel Arigato is a Sweden based contemporary brand that started from an Instagram page and an idea to break into the footwear market.
With deep roots in music, art, architecture and what is contemporary, Axel Arigato has defined itself by offering more than a product. It has been created to leave an experience at the front of mind, whether it's via stores, online or through events.
Axel Arigato currently has 8 stores, including London, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Munich & Paris with more pending. Expanding from 2 people to now hiring over 100 members of staff in 7 years, Axel Arigato also operates a subsidiary office in London.
As Axel Arigato's Sustainability Manager (SM), you will be responsible for developing and implementing our sustainability strategy. To meet our long-term business strategy, you will work cross-functionally and play a crucial part in integrating sustainability into all areas and functions.
MORE ABOUT THIS CRUCIAL ROLE
As Sustainability Manager you will ensure that goals, policies and processes are in line with the company's overall vision and values. You will take the lead and drive us toward our key business targets of decreasing our carbon footprint, aiming for sustainable consumption and human rights due diligence.
Supporting senior management with industry insight, developments and actions to elevate the speed and quality to meet our sustainability ambitions. Being able to support and educate the entire organization in Sustainability topics is also a crucial part of your daily work., for example get to showing leadership topics of relevance and identifying new and untapped potential areas of improvement and upstart. We also see you as being able to:
• Set a clear roadmap with objectives and KPI's to achieve targets and track progress
• Prepare a Carbon reduction action plan, both internally, but also externally with suppliers
• Ensure that we continuously advance our position based on business goals, international legal requirements and our values
• Mentor and teach departments by setting clear objectives, measuring KPIs, and providing ongoing feedback and support
• Manage the annual Sustainability Report of the company
• Annual investor reporting and continuous intermediary
• Continuously interpret updated laws and regulations to translate this knowledge into updated goals, requirements, routines, and follow-ups.
• Responsible for STICA, establishing reduction roadmaps and other requirements within the initiative.
• Be responsible for all CSR documents and policies.
• Perform risk assessment of the supply chain, focusing on human rights risks.
• Represent Axel Arigato in external sustainability initiatives and ensure brand visibility within the industry and towards end-customers.
• Present critical industry research to internal teams. Conduct any primary research required, and ongoing competitive benchmarking to better understand the industry landscape.
• Generate new partnerships and build on existing relationships with key stakeholders such as NGOs and supply chain partners.
• Investigate potential company certifications (like ISO 14001, GOTS, B CORP).
• Develop a more efficient process for collecting climate data through the entire supply chain and evaluate external partners.
ARE YOU THE ONE
We seek an experienced manager/leader who brings a knowledgeable and energetic approach to sustainability strategy and innovation. You should have experience with reporting, research, and can talk about KPIs and requirements with ease.
We are in a hyper growth phase which is exciting but also challenging-we hope you like a challenge and can take a coaching approach to learning and process mapping. Please be sure to show us your full range when it comes to being 'hands on' and your scope - we are small teams so all roles take on elements of admin and strategic work.
READY TO JOIN THE A-TEAM?
Thanks for reading this far-we appreciate it. If this ad sounds like you and you want to learn more and apply, please submit your CV in English before January 18 . Our recruitment process is strictly based on competencies. Therefore, we kindly ask you not to include your picture or age with your application.
We will contact qualified and interesting candidates within 3 weeks. All applicants will be updated within a month.
To see more about our company and careers we welcome you to AXEL ARIGATO - Careers.
OUR VALUES : DROP
Diversity, Respect, Openness and Passion are our values that we live and breathe. They are the foundation for our current state and what we will always bring with us to the future.
Axel Arigato is an equal opportunity employer and we value a diverse workforce and diverse perspectives. We believe that our differences are a strength and that different life experiences and backgrounds are what makes magic happen. We aim for building a platform through the power of community, inclusivity and memorable experiences externally and internally. Ersättning
