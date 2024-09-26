Sustainability Governance Specialist
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
Sustainability is always at the core of our business. Not only because we like to do what's right - but it's also beneficial for our business. We will continue to push for change and lead the way towards a more inclusive and sustainable fashion future. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
H&M Group Sustainability is spearheading the transformation towards a circular fashion industry with zero climate impact while ensuring fairness and equality within the company. We support our brands and key functions in creating positive impacts and driving meaningful growth for our business, colleagues, people, and the planet. Our goal is to enable people worldwide to express their individuality through fashion and design while making sustainable lifestyles exciting, accessible, and affordable for everyone.
We are now seeking an experienced sustainability governance specialist with proven project management capabilities in the governance field to join our Sustainability Governance team. This role will focus on driving the policy management for Group Sustainability as well as being a project lead for compliance implementation of upcoming ESG legislation for the ESG proactivity project.
Does this sound like your next challenge? If so, continue reading.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Sustainability Governance and Policy Management:
Be the counterpart to internal stakeholders and Corporate Governance in securing compliant and updated sustainability policies.
Conduct ongoing consistency review against multiple policies and procedures as well as gap analysis and drive improvements against upcoming regulatory requirements
Participate in quarterly check-in with internal teams to secure progress on policy and other governance related topics.
ESG-proactivity project lead:
As a Project Lead, you will have end-to-end responsibility to plan, design, implement and follow up implementation of laws in your scope aligned with project framework.
You will reach out to internal stakeholders to set-up and align the project activities, prepare a detailed timeline and roadmap including key decision points and milestones.
You will design the solution & plan for implementation including people, process, data/tech aspects as well as cost implications.
You will involve the business/operation gradually into project and then set a clear plan for handing over to operations for implementation.
You will set up governance structures and follow up with concerned functions after the handover to secure delivery and continued adherence to the process.
Qualifications
We are looking for a self-driven project manager with a depth of experience and passion for sustainability governance and compliance. You can lead cross-functional teams in a large-scale project in a high-paced complex environment with a strategic mindset. You have excellent communication skills and the capability to convey knowledge, ideas and insights effectively and clearly. You are motivated, detail oriented, and well-organized.
Bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant field, such as Finance, Law or Business
5+ years of relevant experience, preferable within a supply chain, compliance or governance context
Significant experience in leading cross-functional teams in a project context in multinational large organizations
Proven ability to deliver major projects and to manage stakeholders by demonstrating strong informal leadership
Solid communication skills and ability to create an open and constructive dialogue with stakeholders.
Experience in meeting techniques and workshop facilitation.
Ability to take end-to-end responsibility to ensure the delivery of project in aligned timeline throughout a chain of dependencies.
Proficiency in English, both spoken and written
Additional Information
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm reporting to Sustainability Governance Manager at Group Sustainability. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 4th October 2024. Interviews will be held continuously.
If you have any questions about the process, please contact Leonam.Espindola@hm.com
.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people who share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence, all diversity dimensions are considered in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Marieviksgatan 19 C (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
8921392