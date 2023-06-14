Sustainability Data Analyst
2023-06-14
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Our corporate strategy brings sustainability to a high ambition level. With our Science Based Targets we are taking a leap in our ambitions on carbon reduction in our operations but also committing to a customer offer with the lowest carbon footprint in the industry. We are now expanding and are looking for one more data analysis expert for the decarbonization of our products - If you like to combine data management and calculations with sustainability this is the job for you!
This is us
The group consists of 11 highly skilled experts who are passionate about sustainability. With a dedicated focus on decarbonization and circularity, we collaborate closely to drive impactful change in these critical areas. Our team proudly reflects a diverse mix of talents and backgrounds, with members ranging from newly graduated individuals to seasoned professionals. We celebrate gender diversity and the richness that comes from having team members from various nationalities and cultures.
At the core of our work is creating a robust fact base for sustainability at Scania. With a primary focus on the use phase of our products, we develop deep insights into decarbonization strategies, CO2 legislation, and circularity practices. Other areas of expertise are supply chain decarbonization and life cycle assessment. What unites us is our shared commitment to making a positive impact on the world. We strive to leave a lasting legacy by leaving the world a bit better for future generations.
What will you do?
This role's main responsibility lies heavily in data management and performing analyses. For example, you will:
• Develop and maintain a solution (e.g. Matlab scripts and similar) to support the organization with fast, yet robust, analysis possibilities. The analysis output will be used for our KPIs and prognosis for Scania's use phase Science Based Target and carbon footprint. You will use operational data and sales volumes to calculate CO2 emissions from Scania's products in use.
• Follow internal and external development of existing and future decarbonization frameworks e.g. Net Zero frameworks developed by Science Based Target Initiative.
• Understand the needs of our stakeholders, e.g. R&D, S&M, Business Units, Communications, Scania Sustainability Board, and TRATON, to prioritize and initiate potential decarbonization actions and which types of analysis to prioritize.
• Cooperate across the TRATON brands regarding decarbonization methods and analyses.
Who are we searching for? Do you fit the profile?
You have a relevant university degree and a proven record of data structuring and coding in Matlab or similar software. Preferably you have worked for at least 5 years. You are structured, result oriented, and have good analytical skills as well as a curious mindset.
It is meritorious if you have worked with simulations of energy consumption or similar longitudinal simulation. An insight into our products and customer offer is valuable for this position.
You like seeing things from a broad perspective as well as going into the details. Interacting with people from different parts of the organization comes naturally for you and you have a very good ability to present to broad audiences as well as transfer knowledge in smaller groups.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments in a hybrid working setup, which means that you will be able to work from home some days a week if the work permits. We can also offer other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact:
Emil Axelson (Head of Sustainability Analysis), 08-55350834.
Erik Nellström (Sustainability Expert), 08-55353460.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-06-28. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-28
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7883652