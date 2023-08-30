Sustainability Analyst & Project Manager
2023-08-30
In order to grow and excel within the important strategic area sustainability, we aim to expand and strengthen our sustainability organization with a Sustainability Analyst & Coordinator to support Volvo Penta's organization globally within sustainability matters with a special focus on information, analysis and integration of new sustainability areas. Reporting to and working closely with the VP Sustainability, and the rest of the sustainability community.
Position description
As Sustainability Analyst & Project Manager, you will support Vice President Sustainability in developing and implementing Volvo Penta's global sustainability program. You will gather sustainability information, analyze it, and ensure that Volvo Penta works in an efficient way with relevant tools. You will coordinate initiatives and investigate new areas within sustainability. You will work with change management towards the entire organization, in an area that is ever evolving and of great strategical importance for Volvo Penta.
Reporting to the VP Sustainability.
Main responsibilities
Consolidate, follow up and analyze sustainability data and measurements, to help drive Volvo Penta's sustainability agenda.
Provide sustainability reports to Volvo Penta management.
Structure Volvo Penta sustainability information with the help of relevant IT tools and suggest new possibilities and improvements.
Benchmark the overall sustainability area and provide insights to Volvo Penta's Sustainability progress, in relation to relevant stakeholders.
Project manage/coordinate sustainability initiatives within Volvo Penta and as representative for Volvo Penta in Volvo Group contexts.
Review sustainability strategy and plan.
Contribute to sustainability initiatives, such as competence development, events etc.
About you
You have an academic background, preferably (but not necessarily) with sustainability as an integrated part.
You have the curiosity to learn and understand sustainability possibilities and expectations, as well as plan for future expectations.
You have good networking skills and the ability to collaborate with colleagues and other stakeholders at all levels.
Your English is good both verbal and written. You have experience of relevant tools such as Power-BI, Sharepoint, etc.
You have an analytical mindset with the ability to tackle complex issues in a structured and logical way.
You have good project management/coordination skills and are well organized.
