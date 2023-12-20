Sushichef for Umizu
2023-12-20
Umizu is a newly started restaurant looking for a sushichef!
We need the person to be able to communicate in English, with Swedish being an extra bonus. The most important thing for us is that the person is able to deliver a high quality product with a great presentation.
The employment will be on a trial period first (6 months) followed by a permanent contract should everything go smoothly.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-19
E-post: hakim@umizu.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Abdulhakim Ali hakim@umizu.se 0728668809 Jobbnummer
