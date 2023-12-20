Sushichef for Umizu

Umizu AB / Kockjobb / Göteborg
2023-12-20


Umizu is a newly started restaurant looking for a sushichef!
We need the person to be able to communicate in English, with Swedish being an extra bonus. The most important thing for us is that the person is able to deliver a high quality product with a great presentation.
The employment will be on a trial period first (6 months) followed by a permanent contract should everything go smoothly.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-19
E-post: hakim@umizu.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Umizu AB (org.nr 559166-3389)
Lorensbergsgatan 19 (visa karta)
411 36  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Umizu

Kontakt
Abdulhakim Ali
hakim@umizu.se
0728668809

Jobbnummer
8344753

