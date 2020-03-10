Sushi restaurang i Malmö - Qihang AB - Servitörsjobb i Malmö
Sushi restaurang i Malmö
Qihang AB / Servitörsjobb / Malmö
2020-03-10
Visa alla servitörsjobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos Qihang AB i Malmö
We are one of the best sushi restaurants in Malmo. Welcome to check it on Google. We have always maintained professional technology and high quality products. "Maintain quality, high service" is an important standard for our restaurang.
Therefore, we require that you do need have experience but interesting in Japanese food is an important condition. Good service and work seriously and responsible.
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-10
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-09
Adress
Qihang AB
östra förstadsgatan 15
21131 MALMÖ
Jobbnummer
5141318
Sökord
Qihang AB / Servitörsjobb / Malmö
2020-03-10
Visa alla servitörsjobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos Qihang AB i Malmö
We are one of the best sushi restaurants in Malmo. Welcome to check it on Google. We have always maintained professional technology and high quality products. "Maintain quality, high service" is an important standard for our restaurang.
Therefore, we require that you do need have experience but interesting in Japanese food is an important condition. Good service and work seriously and responsible.
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-10
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-09
Adress
Qihang AB
östra förstadsgatan 15
21131 MALMÖ
Jobbnummer
5141318
Sökord