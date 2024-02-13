Support Specialist for our client in Umeå
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Umeå Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Umeå
2024-02-13
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Umeå
, Örnsköldsvik
, Skellefteå
, Luleå
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-02-13Arbetsuppgifter
You will be part of our client's onsite team in Umeå as a Support Specialist. This position will require LEAN leadership to ensure quality and ongoing improvements. Your main responsibilities will involve daily operations, including improving processes and maintaining IT equipment and applications used in production at the local Plant. You will also have the chance to contribute to industrial projects driven by the local business or Group IT. The ultimate goal is to ensure customer satisfaction at all times.
Some of your tasks will be the following:
• You will be involved in setting up and installing equipment and applications.
• You will provide urgent support for factory applications and equipment.
• Your responsibilities will include performing preventive maintenance and making ongoing improvements.
• You will be expected to produce high-quality work and follow the VPS (QRIT) guidelines.
• You will assist in troubleshooting and resolving issues of factory equipment and applications.
• You will be involved in implementing projects into runtime.
• You will be responsible for documenting your work.
Requirements:
We are looking for someone who has a university degree or similar and a few years of experience in a technical support role or similar. It is important that you have a good understanding of LEAN and have previously worked with customers. Your strong knowledge of ITIL processes, support tools, and infrastructure components will help you to succeed in this role. Additionally, we are seeking someone who is interested in staying updated on new technologies and is motivated to continue learning and helping others grow.
• Extensive understanding of computer hardware and software.
• Previous experience in technical support or a related role for 1-2 years.
• Previous experience in IT specifically within the manufacturing industry for 1-2 years.
• Familiarity with LAN and WAN communications (TCP/IP).
• Proven track record of working effectively with customers.
• Previous experience with ITIL and involvement in ongoing improvement efforts.
• Excellent verbal and written communication abilities in both English and Swedish.
• Good understanding of Office 365 and cloud technology.
• Possession of a valid driver's license.
Characteristics for the job:
• Shows a strong commitment to meeting customer needs and providing them with valuable experiences.
• Works well with others and is able to create positive connections within a team.
• Possesses effective communication and interpersonal abilities.
• Embraces change and is motivated by new and unfamiliar tasks.
• Takes initiative, is driven to complete tasks, and approaches them with enthusiasm.
• Excellent analytical abilities - capable of foreseeing, recognizing, and resolving issues even in challenging or demanding circumstances.
• Proactive in embracing change - consistently proposes enhancements, oversees, assists, and encourages change with a flexible and innovative approach.
• Demonstrates a keen sense of urgency in taking action.
• Structured and efficient with proficient management of necessary paperwork.
Additional qualifications include:
• Proficiency in AD (Active Directory) management.
• Hands-on experience in project work.
• Familiarity with IT equipment used in a factory environment.
• Certification in a specific infrastructure area such as LAN (Local Area Network) or WIN server (Windows Server), etc.
• Experience in working with ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) processes.
• Leadership skills.
Regarding the employment:
• Working hours: 2 shifts (Morning, evening and daytime).
• Willing to work overtime if necessary.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 2024-03-11
End of the assignment: 2024-08-31
Deadline: 2024-02-16
Workload: 100%
Location: Umeå
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits across multiple industries in the Swedish job market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the needs of the company. Sway Sourcing has a management team and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find candidates who quickly become an asset to the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "720". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
8468262