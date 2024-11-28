Support Engineer I
2024-11-28
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Teracloud AB i Malmö
Teracloud is software product company with a wide range of product lines from industrial power and climate controllers to e-sports platforms. We are part of a multinational technology conglomerate, and our mission is to provide R&D services to our partners.
We are an international team in Sweden with different, but also common interests. We have board-game nights, weekly breakfasts, and at times we arrange after-working-hours activities such as Halloween, hikes, barbeques, or climbing tours for those who are interested.
About the job:
In the initial training period you will learn the tools used for customer support. These include NetSuite, Jira, Microsoft Teams and Office 365. You can expect training on the different brands and products of Teracloud. There is an extensive product set included in our brands that requires a basic understanding of terminology and product usage.
A typical day could offer you the following tasks:
• Verification and validation of entitlement/contract for customer cases received.
• Recording the details of the question or problem from the customer into NetSuite.
• Assessing the criticality of a problem to the customer and assigning the priority in the problem management database.
• Searching solutions database for a known solution to the reported issue.
• Supplying a case number to the customer for tracking the issue; and
• Dispatching the case number Level 2 support for further investigation.
After the initial training period is over, you will be learning more in depth information about the software products which you support.
Customer technical support requires a 24x7x365 presence to monitor phone call queues and support emails.
The position requires a Sunday shift and may require coverage on occasional national holidays.
About you:
You will have direct contact with customers via phone, email and incident ticketing system, and you are great at following up. You have solid verbal and written communication skills. You are a problem solver by nature with a high degree of service skill and a natural curiosity to fix things.
• You can assess customer needs and set expectations.
• You are structured and have a curious mindset: You will perform, with assistance, problem verification by confirming a customer's environment, error message, and symptoms of a problem.
• Clear communication: confirm correct business impact statement is provided by the customer.
• You are organized: You have to maintain case tracking details to required standard and frequency.
• You are conscientious: You prepare and recommend solutions for the customers.
In addition to the core work, you can expect to be developing knowledge and expertise within our software, work together with other Support Engineers at different levels. Your writing skills will come into play when writing collateral at an appropriate level (e.g. technical tips), and will get the opportunity to participate in internal projects and other work.
We work with an ongoing recruitment process and will interview as we go. You can expect to be stakeholders in different countries, and you will likely be invited onsite for an interview to also to meet the team.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-28
