Supply Strategy Leader
2024-04-12
Job Description
We are looking for a forward-looking leader that is passionate about the IKEA Vision and Direction. That likes to and is strong in taking an outside in perspective and enjoys to challenge, support and lead co-creation with a large number of stakeholders. Having experience of driving senior strategy development work and engaging, inspiring and co-creating with senior stakeholders. We are leading the IKEA Supply Strategy creation and facilitate the translation of strategy to execution, do you want to embark on this challenge, journey with us and take the lead?
About Strategic Planning
In Strategic Planning we work with strategic business planning and supply chain orchestration. This means providing impactful insights and leading the creation of the IKEA Supply Strategy, supporting the process of strategy breakdown and accelerating execution of strategic business development projects. It also means balancing of sales & supply planning for one aligned plan under the time horizon of S&OP as well as describing opportunities for optimal total network. We work on this in close collaboration with stakeholders across our integrated value chain.
Our mission is to set the preconditions for successful strategy creation and realization across our integrated value chain. By accelerating strategic business development and orchestrating supply chain plans across all time horizons, we secure that we stay relevant for our customers today and tomorrow.
We are now strengthening our team by recruiting a Strategy Leader to lead the Supply Strategy creation and facilitate the translation of strategy to execution. This is a permanent position based in Pratteln, Switzerland, or Älmhult, Sweden, and reports to Strategic Planning Manager.
About the job
As Strategy Leader you are leading the successful development, implementation and follow up of the IKEA Supply strategy together with stakeholders across the value chain and franchise system.an integral part in securing an impactful roadmap to support the strategy, in line with cross value chain prioritization, supporting the complete organization with Supply strategy content expertise, as needed.
In this role you will:
Work with insights experts to design and execute powerful learning plans, articulate areas for strategic focus and drive the exploration of new spaces for business growth
Effectively lead, execute and hold together the IKEA Supply strategy content creation and updates by defining and leading the appropriate process and including relevant content experts from across the value chain.
Alignment of content with other strategy leaders across the organization and manage dependencies and interfaces between different strategy parts across IKEA.
Define appropriate strategy goals, aligned with business and process performance, and together with stakeholders secure a follow up approach that is easy to use, scalable and iteratively measuring progress of implementation of strategy
Contribute to the development of capability roadmaps and a total strategic roadmap to deliver the movements within the strategy.
You act as ambassador for the supply strategy and effectively drive and manage stakeholders and communication across functions and organisations, building relationships and engaging in relevant networks within and outside IKEA.
Qualifications
About you
We are looking for you who have high level strategic thinking, problem solving and analytical capabilities and is passionate about the IKEA vision and the IKEA direction. You are motivated by shaping the the future of IKEA's supply chain and delivering business results and targets through clear direction and approach.
You combine your capability to collaborate and work in process engaging different IKEA competences in the network with your ability to apply outside-in perspective and encourage innovative ideas to drive strategic development, putting the user in the center of Supply strategy development.
To succeed in this role you come with extensive knowledge of the supply business and supply chain operations and you have driven senior strategy development work. You enjoy working in a fast-paced, global, multicultural and changing environment and staying up-to-date with emerging trends.
You have
Experience from Supply leadership, operations, innovation and/or business development.
A proven track record of leading strategic development (typically large and complex) from idea through implementation, with strong evidence of global business impact in global companies/consultancies/franchise/retail.
Recent experience from the IKEA value chain or similar experience.
Proven track record of interdependent leadership, leading business agendas across IKEA in a collaborative way and delivering results through others.
Visionary leadership with the ability to make complex tasks and processes understood and actionable.
Strong ability to understand the business needs for the supply strategy, and make on-going decisions based on what's best for the organisation, even if that means challenging senior stakeholders on critical success factors.
Additional information
This is a permanent position based in Pratteln, Switzerland, or Älmhult, Sweden and reports to Strategic Planning Manager.
At IKEA, we continuously look for better ways of working, following our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. It is in our culture to work together and to be open, straightforward and inclusive. If this sounds like an environment you could enjoy working in, we are looking forward receiving your CV and Cover Letter (in English) online latest by April 25, 2024.
For further information about the role please contact Strategic Planning manager, elin.niklasson1@inter,ikea.com. For questions about the recruitment process please contact our People & Culture Leader - David Spång Andersson (david.andersson@inter.ikea.com
)
About IKEA
IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Read more about us at https://about.ikea.com
