Supply Planner
Seco Tools AB / Logistikjobb / Fagersta Visa alla logistikjobb i Fagersta
2022-12-16
, Norberg
, Skinnskatteberg
, Smedjebacken
, Avesta
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Seco Tools AB i Fagersta
, Västerås
, Arboga
, Stockholm
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
For Seco Tools and our Operations Planning department, we're now looking for a Supply Planner - a team player with an analytical mindset and a strong communicator with an eye for details. In this role you translate supply demands into granular-level plans and help us assure both capacity and availability. Do you want to be part of a global organization, in a role with a great amount of freedom? Then this is the job for you!
Seco Tools is a market-leading producer of comprehensive metal cutting solutions for milling, stationary tools, hole making and tooling systems. We develop and supply the technologies, support and processes that our customers depend on to maximize both productivity and profitability.
About the job
In this position, you create supply plans based on customer requirements, inventory levels, material availability and available capacity. You balance supply and demand ensuring that the needed products are produced at our production units helping us optimize our services, working capital and costs. To ensure the right supply chain metrics and reliable plans you work in close contact with our supply network - such as inventory-, demand-, and production planning, new product development and warehousing. This close collaboration also gives you tools to understand and discover potential issues, constraints or bottlenecks that may impact our supply efficiency.
The location for this position is preferably Fagersta, Sweden, although for the right candidate we might consider a flexible option within Sweden. However, frequent visits to Fagersta is included in your job.
About you
We're looking for someone with experience from Logistics or Supply Chain Management and if you have a university degree within the field of Supply Chain, we see that as a big plus. You have a few years' experience from similar logistics or inventory planning roles - where you've learned the techniques and methodologies used in this line of work. Experience from working in Logility Voyager and with M3 is advantageous. You're a skilled Excel user and in presenting to an audience using PowerPoint as your main tool. Proficiency in Power BI and other systems and applications within the area is beneficial. Working in a global organization calls for fluency in English, while knowledge of Swedish or other languages is a plus.
We believe that you're a positive and energetic team-player who believes that the best result comes from collaboration. At the same time, you really enjoy working independently - digging deep into various data and taking new initiatives to solve problems. Your networking and communicative features enables you to easily build strong and trusting relationships all across our organization.
Our Seco culture
Seco employees across the globe share our family spirit, along with a passion for our customers and a personal commitment to ensure success in everything we do. For us, it is also clear that our diversities form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Visit our LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
Application
As we have an ongoing selection process for this recruitment, we ask you to send your application as soon as possible and no later than January 5, 2022. Read more about us and apply at secotools.com, Job ID: R0049075.
As we aim for an open and fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. Shortly after the last application date, you'll therefore be asked to take a personality and logic ability test.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Urban Persson, recruiting manager, +46 (0)223 406 76
Union contacts
Monica Andersson, Unionen, 0223-403 23
Kinga Liljedahl, Akademikerföreningen, 0223- 407 68
Benny Christiansen, Ledarna, 0223- 405 76
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
Recruitment Specialists
Heidi Pynnönen and Johnny Sjöstrand
At Seco Tools we develop and offer advanced products & solutions that makes metal cutting easier. We work together with our customers to identify and implement the best solutions for their needs. The corporate culture empowers employees thru the shared values: Passion for our customers, Family Spirit, Personal commitment. Seco Tools has presence in more than 75 countries and employs about 4000 people. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Seco Tools AB
(org.nr 556071-1060)
Björnbacksvägen 10 (visa karta
)
737 30 FAGERSTA Arbetsplats
Hk Jobbnummer
7267700