Supply Chain Transformation Program Lead
Ab SKF / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2025-07-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ab SKF i Göteborg
, Markaryd
, Karlstad
, Landskrona
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a driven...
Supply Chain Transformation Program Lead
We are seeking a visionary and results-driven Supply Chain Transformation Program Lead to spearhead a multi-year, enterprise-wide transformation program for our global industrial manufacturing operations. This strategic role will be responsible for designing and leading the execution of a comprehensive transformation roadmap that touches all elements of the supply chain-from procurement through production, distribution, and customer fulfillment.
The ideal candidate will bring deep expertise in global supply chain strategy, change management and digital transformation, with a proven ability to align cross-functional stakeholders, harmonize business processes, and deploy future-ready IT and data solutions across diverse regions and operational units.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the execution of the global supply chain transformation strategy in alignment with corporate goals
Establish governance frameworks and reporting structures to ensure timely and efficient execution, risk management, and stakeholder engagement
Facilitate alignment across global business areas and units to standardize supply chain processes and performance metrics
Design and implement global standardized processes, KPIs, and roles & responsibilities
Define the global roadmap for IT systems and digital tools
Drive a shift toward predictive and prescriptive supply chain capabilities using digital and AI technologies
Develop and lead change management strategies to ensure smooth adoption of new ways of working
Qualifications
15+ years of experience in global supply chain leadership roles within complex industrial or manufacturing environments
Proven experience leading large-scale, cross-functional transformation programs (supply chain, operations, or enterprise-wide
Strong knowledge of end-to-end supply chain processes, operating models, and value stream mapping
Deep understanding of supply chain systems, IT landscapes, and digital enablers
Experience in data strategy, data governance, and analytics capability building
Exceptional stakeholder management and influencing skills across all organizational levels and regions
Track record of leading change in matrixed, multicultural, and decentralized organizations
Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain, Engineering, Business, or related field; Master's or MBA preferred
Fluent in English; additional languages are a plus
What We Offer
A strategic leadership role in a purpose-driven, globally recognized industrial manufacturing company
The opportunity to shape the future of our global supply chain and drive enterprise-wide value
A collaborative and dynamic working environment with exposure to global executive leadership
Some additional info
The location for the position will be in Gothenburg, local contract.
Is this you?
If the answer is yes, submit your application with your CV and cover letter in English ano later than July 21, 2025.
At SKF, we are committed to promoting fairness and inclusivity throughout our recruitment process. To achieve this, we may include assessments and verify the information in your application in compliance with country-specific laws and regulations. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the recruiter. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB SKF
(org.nr 556007-3495)
Sven Wingquists Gata 2 (visa karta
)
415 26 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9426552