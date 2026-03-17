Supply Chain Transformation Lead
Saab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-17
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Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
Deliver transformation initiatives across Saab Surveillance's global supply chain from bottom-up needs to measurable outcomes. Collect and synthesize requirements from operating countries and shop floors, align them with business strategy and the SCE roadmap, co-design robust solutions with PM&T and IFS Solutions Architects, and drive on-time, on-budget execution with clear benefits to capacity, on-time delivery, and cost.
Key Responsibilities
Portfolio Intake & Prioritization
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Establish a structured intake from Business Partners and shop-floor functions (planning, sourcing, logistics, inventory, manufacturing etc).
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Translate needs into clear problem statements and business cases; consolidate into a transparent, sequenced backlog.
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Align the portfolio with business strategy and the SCE roadmap; facilitate prioritization with HoSCE and stakeholders, managing cross-OPC/BU interdependencies.
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Responsible for RACI
Project Planning & Governance
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Produce project charters, delivery plans, and milestone roadmaps; baseline scope, budget, and timelines.
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Run day-to-day governance (RAID, change control, decision logs) and working forums.
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Coordinate resources across PM&T, IFS teams, and local contributors; proactively remove blockers.
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Produce and evidence earned value / milestone burn-down expectations in status reporting.
Solution Co-Design (with PM&T and IFS Architecture)
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Partner with PM&T and IFS Solutions Architects to design scalable, maintainable solutions spanning process, data, integrations, controls, and non-functionals.
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Translate business needs into epics/user stories or BRDs; validate process fit using S&OE/S&OP principles.
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Plan enablement and adoption: training (e.g., ClickLearn), super-user readiness, and Hypercare handover.
Delivery Execution & Benefits Realization
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Manage delivery to milestones and acceptance criteria; ensure SIT/UAT readiness, cutover, and stabilization.
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Track value using KPIs (throughput, lead time, on-time delivery, inventory health, cost).
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Lead post-implementation reviews; capture lessons learned and standardize successful patterns.
Digitalization & Standards
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Advance adoption of IFS capabilities and data-driven decision frameworks for visibility, predictability, and responsiveness.
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Define future-state operating models and best practices for repeatable scale across OPCs.
Cross-BU Orchestration & External Partners
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Coordinate cross-functional and cross-BU initiatives to increase throughput, reduce lead time, and minimize supply risk.
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Manage external consultants and tech providers against scoped deliverables and measurable value - manage KPI's
Capability Building
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Strengthen governance, performance management, demand/supply balancing, and S&OE-S&OP integration.
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Support local champions and super-users to sustain outcomes.
Your profile
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IFS experience (essential): hands-on delivery in IFS (Cloud or Apps) across SCM/manufacturing/inventory/planning/procurement; familiarity with integrations, data migration/quality, and SIT/UAT.
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Strong analytical, reporting, and planning skills; executive-ready status reporting and KPI storytelling.
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Proven stakeholder engagement from shop floor to COO governance; excellent facilitation and communication.
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Change management and operational governance experience.
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Influence without authority, conflict resolution, storytelling using data.
Strong Plus
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Portfolio/backlog management and roadmap alignment.
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Tooling: Jira or Azure DevOps, Excel (advanced), Power BI, Miro, PowerPoint.
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Certifications: PMP/PRINCE2; Agile/Scrum; Prosci (nice-to-have).
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International exposure; willingness to travel to OPCs as needed.
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English fluency (Swedish a plus).
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_37591". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9801226