Supply Chain Specialist to Business Line Ports
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2024-04-09
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As SCM specialist you will be responsible for specific product categories and implement Supply Chain Management strategies according to business needs with cost, quality and On Time Delivery in focus. You will work in close collaboration with the local Supply Chain Manager and be part of the Sales Organization.
Your responsibilities
Negotiation and management of supply contracts/agreements (supported by the legal team), terms and conditions (e.g. price lists definition, breakdown cost updates according to raw material trend, delivery, inventory and quality terms agreement).
Ensuring identification and selection of appropriate suppliers (focusing on integrity, quality, delivery, cost and sustainability) in line with Company directives and guidelines.
Managing planning, reporting and tracking of procurement activities and cost budgets.
Making sourcing strategy, evaluate and develop the supply base. Introducing new suppliers as appropriate to meet the current and future needs of the business.
Providing support to escalate, drive recovery plans and resolve supplier quality/delivery/financial issues.
Monitoring the market and carrying out cost analysis within the responsible material group to clear the production process, cost driver and technical trend.
Living ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues, and the business.
Your background
Background within Engineering, Business, or other relevant coursework.
Experience in procurement, financial structures, supply chains, and a profitability focus.
Understanding of the supply market.
Adaptability to fast-changing environment, ability to work also in virtual and multicultural environment.
Continuous improvement mindset with a business-driven and fact-based approach towards suppliers with a focus on building long-term relationships.
Technical interest and knowledge to build upon and preferably a project business background.
Swedish and English verbally and in writing is a must.
Driver's license (B driver's license).
More about us
At ABB Marine & Ports, we are committed to transforming our customers' vessels and terminal operations with innovative electric, automated, and digital technologies. As part of enabling a low-carbon society, we strive to preserve resources and promote social progress. Our sustainable solutions have a far-reaching impact, and by joining us you will actively play a part in contributing to a more sustainable future. www.abb.com/news
You will be part of the Ports business line within the Marine and Ports division, a world-leading supplier of advanced automation and information systems for all types of container and bulk cargo handling cranes. With global responsibility for container systems within ABB, we offer an international and dynamic working environment where our business delivers advanced technology in large projects across the world in a customer-oriented and highly globalized industry.
Read more about what we do at www.abb.com/ports
and see our work in practice in Long Beach Terminal.
Recruiting Manager Fredrik J. Johansson, +46 703 78 02 43, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: The Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Recruiting Consultant Irma Leijon, +46 724 61 23 14.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Apply today and help us change together the course of an entire industry together. Please note that interviews will be held on an ongoing basis. Last day to apply is May 9th.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
