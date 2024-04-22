Supply Chain Specialist | Ludvika | Jefferson Wells
Are you a dynamic Supply Chain Specialist seeking a challenging opportunity? Join us at Jefferson Wells for an exciting role in Ludvika, where you'll bridge the gap between Supply Chain Management and Engineering, optimizing costs, quality, and technology. Welcome with your application today!
Location: Ludvika
Start: As soon as possible
Assignment: Consultant assignment at Jefferson Wells
Job Description
In this role, you'll serve as the crucial interface between R&D projects and the local supply chain department, along with category managers at our clients European HUB. Your responsibilities include coordinating SCM activities for R&D projects, ensuring seamless information sharing between project teams and SCM departments. You'll drive SCM knowledge into the development process to optimize engineering costs, quality, and technology. Additionally, actively seeking solutions from both R&D engineers and suppliers to deliver products with the right quality, functionality, and timeliness.
Requirements
We are looking for someone who embodies a deep understanding of Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Research and Development (R&D). If you possess expertise in SCM, particularly in strategic sourcing, finance, tender management, contract management, supplier management, project management, operational purchasing, procurement tools, and transportation/logistics, we want to hear from you. Additionally, proficiency in negotiation management and legal aspects will greatly enhance your candidacy.
For the R&D aspect, we seek individuals who grasp the nuances of innovation, context, project methodologies, processes, tools, and risk and intellectual property (IP) management. If you have the ability to navigate complex manufacturing processes, interpret technical drawings adeptly, and actively contribute to continuous improvement initiatives, you're the one we're looking for. Strong communication and interpersonal skills are a must, as this role demands seamless collaboration across various teams and departments.
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells, a part of Manpower Group, is the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, Purchasing, Communication, Marketing, and Human Resources. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells, you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible. The applications will be evaluated continuously.
Please attach your CV and apply to this position through this web-page.
