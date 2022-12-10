Supply Chain / Procurement Excellence Specialist
Volvo Cars Group is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to deliver the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Few industries offer as great an opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you do not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector but are also making a concrete impact to create a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
The gigafactory will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. With construction set to begin in 2023, the plant will have a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) and thereby enable a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. As the battery makes up a large part of an electric vehicle's total life cycle carbon emissions, this foundation for clean battery production forms a key basis for Volvo Cars' aspirations for sustainable manufacturing and a fully climate-neutral manufacturing network.
We are now looking for a Supply Chain / Procurement Excellence Specialist.
Are you intrigued by the power of data and technology but love to be close to the business? Do you feel excited about operational efficiency and continuous improvement? In the past, have you been slowed down in your ability to drive change due to legacy systems and deep-rooted behaviours? At Novo, our mission is building the greenest batteries to enable the transition to renewable energy. Building our supply chain is pivotal to achieving our objectives towards sustainability and growth. We strongly believe that best in class processes and digitization of our supply chain are key enablers to create full transparency and our ability to manage our growth efficiently and in compliance. Our vision is to build a Digital Supply Chain Lighthouse giving us competitive advantage in achieving our objectives. We have the unique opportunity to build this lighthouse on a green field and all involved stakeholders share our vision. Interested to be part of our journey?
In this role you will be reporting to the Head of Supply Chain Management.
Your future responsibilities
You will develop our technology roadmap, design our processes and applications, and drive user adoption on site. You will
- Define, cross-functionally syndicate and implement Supply Chain Processes, Systems, Tools, and related Governance,
- Act as Product Owner for Supply Chain systems and/or modules for the site and drive the implementation of the product backlog with IT, external partners, and users
- Secure business requirements input for Supply Chain Systems and/or modules
- Drive cross-functional improvements (effectiveness & efficiency) of Supply Chain Processes and related system, tools, and governance
- Contribute to the Supply Chain Master Data Management, related processes, governance, systems and tools
Your profile
You share our passion to make the world a better, cleaner place. You have worked in industrial or automotive manufacturing environments, and you have a track record in driving user adoption through successfully delivered process and technology improvements. You are convinced that working in a diverse, multi-cultural environment does not only drive value, it also is a source of energy and satisfaction for you. You are service oriented and understand that Supply Chain is a pivotal function ensuring a smooth construction, commissioning, and manufacturing process.
From your professional career to date, you
- Have hands-on expertise in business process management, internal control, and/or auditing
- Are experienced in the implementation of S2P/P2P processes and related solutions, e.g., ERP, S2P suites, eSourcing, eProcurement, Supplier Relationship Management, Warehouse Management Systems, Transportation Management Systems, Master Data Management Systems, etc.
- Are knowledgeable of financial processes and related integration to Purchasing in special and Supply Chain Management in general
We believe that you bring
- Passion for working at the interface of people and technology with a user experience driven mindset
- Result orientation and high level of independence and self-organization
- Analytical skills and data driven decision making
- Focused on delivering solutions to users and stakeholders
- Can do-attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
- Fluency in English
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Supply Chain, Management Sciences, Business Informatics or related fields
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, experience in enterprise applications, e.g., ERPs, Master Data Management solutions, S2P/P2P suites, ability to analyze large data sets
This position is a full-time employment and will include traveling to other sites. Please apply with cover letter and CV or your complete LinkedIn profile.
