Supply Chain Planning Operations Manager - Ikea Of Sweden AB

Ikea Of Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Älmhult2021-07-06About the companyIKEA Core Business Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.A year ago, Supply Chain Development (SCD) was created as a new business unit in Core Business Supply and we are on an exciting journey! By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development and innovation agenda into one organization, embedding management and development of processes and digital solutions into the business, we will meet the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs.Within the SCD area of Design & Planning we work with securing that we have an optimal network design and are accountable to reach agreed service level by leading the inventory management agenda.We are now looking for a Supply chain Planning Operations manager that will lead the Need Planning function with around 150 engaged and highly competent co-workers.Are you passionate about leading co-workers and managers in a big organisation, setting direction and priorities - contributing to develop the supply chain including leading through change? Do you get energy from influencing, interacting and working together to deliver great business results, this is probably a very interesting assignment for you!About the assignmentAs a SC Planning Operations Manager, you are leading the Need Planning and Planning support as one function, setting direction, focus areas and priorities. You are globally accountable for Inventory levels, stock structure and service levels and responsible for the automation agenda and implementation. You will also be accountable for driving the competence agenda and identifying needs and gaps and build competence plans to meet the short- and long-term business needs and development towards an automated inventory management. You are globally responsible to review and balance the total need vs supplier/logistics capacity in order to make an executable supply plan. This you will secure by leading the Need planning management team and securing competent high performing teams and leaders who inspires co-workers to reach their full potential. You are a member of Design & Planning management team.The position is based in Älmhult, Sweden.About youYou are a strong leader leading business through people. We see that you have the desire to lead in a constant changing environment with passion for getting people on board and leading through the change with inspiration and engagement. We also see that you are highly driven by development and constantly being on the way. You dare to think differently and have a high interest to build next generation Supply Chain Planning organisation. You are highly motivated by involving, working together, collaborating and interacting with different stakeholders.You have proven experience and knowledge in:Leading people in a global environmentProven record of passionate and strong senior leadership - developing, inspiring, leading, coaching and influencing other senior leaders and specialists - based on the IKEA key valuesInfluencing and collaborating with stakeholders in a global contextLeading complex assignments in a global environmentKnowledge and understanding of the IKEA processes and organisations to best identify the potentialsBroad end to end Supply chain knowledgeDriving organizational transformationStrong communication and stakeholder management skillsThe assignment will be applicable for a limited time period (approx. 2 years). During that period we will together work on your next exciting step within Supply Chain Development as we see this as a successor position to SCD area manager or similar.We offer you a position in a fast paced, truly global environment where Development and constantly being on the way is in focus!Sounds interesting?Please submit your application (CV and motivation letter), online via our recruitment system SmartRecruiters no later than 15 of August 2021. Due to that we are entering vacation period, we will start selection phase first in w. 33 which means that you will not here back from us before then.If you have any questions about the role, please contact Peter Grimvall at +41 79 342 81 74. About recruitment process, please contact Malin Johannesson at +46 73 241 64 50.Looking forward receiving your application!2021-07-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-17IKEA of Sweden ABTulpanvägen 834381 ÄLMHULT5850502