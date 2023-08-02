Supply Chain Lead - Enterprise Sales Projects
2023-08-02
Do you want to drive sales by ensuring that Axis meets the delivery requirements from our largest customers? As Supply Chain Lead you will manage the cross functional work between Operations and Sales. You will strategically plan the largest customer projects and balance the prerequisites in the Supply Chain to meet the customers' needs and set the right expectations.
Who is your future team?
The Enterprise Sales Projects (ESP) team consists of ambitious and driven team members, each with their own area of responsibility, and with a very strong team spirit. ESP is covering all regions in the world and every Supply Chain Lead has an area to manage. It is a small team that constantly develops the ways of working and processes. ESP is part of Axis Global Supply Chain.
What will you do?
A few years back an initiative was started to improve our customer service and at the same time shield our Supply Chain from unexpected demand peaks by obtaining visibility of them at an earlier stage. To lead the cross-functional cooperation required between Operations and Sales, a new function was initiated within Operations, called Enterprise Sales Projects (ESP). The focus for this team is to manage our largest and strategic customer projects using a high-touch approach, to set the right expectations and ultimately meet customers delivery requirements whilst ensuring a smooth Supply Chain.
ESP is responsible for the coordination and execution of the largest and strategic customer projects until they are fully delivered, always with the big picture in mind. This type of Sales & Operations Planning requires continuous communication with our Sales Regions and our Sales Channel and tight collaboration with other Supply Chain functions such as the Order Team, the Demand Planning Team, and the Material Supply Team.
Although the strategic planning is very important, opportunities may also appear within a shorter time horizon where the strategic planning switches to tactical planning or tactical execution. In these situations, ESP plays an important role in leading and coordinating stakeholders so that we can offer our customers an excellent service.
As a Supply Chain Lead in the ESP team your responsibilities will be to:
* Have an overview of our largest and strategic customer projects and follow-up on their KPIs.
* Have close and continuous communication and collaboration with our Sales Regions and Sales Channel.
* Collaborate with Demand Planning and Material Supply regarding the strategic planning of our largest and strategic customer projects.
* Lead, coordinate, execute and follow up from initial information point until the customer project is fully delivered using a high-touch approach.
* Lead, coordinate, execute and follow up opportunities within a shorter time horizon.
* Drive and facilitate continuous improvement measures to improve Axis business.
You will be a vital part of this team and fully responsible for certain large and strategic customer projects from an operations perspective. Therefore, it is expected that you take ownership and deliver results from start. Furthermore, as ESP is a new initiative, it is crucial that you have a strong drive, an open mind, and the ability to contribute to the design and improvements of the process.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you have a technical or business university degree, or similar education within Supply Chain Management. Experience within Supply Chain Management and Customer Service is meritorious. A strong drive, passion and will to improve is at least as important.
You chase opportunities and information, rather than waiting for them to appear. You can prioritize your activities, with the big picture in mind. You can work independently but are also a dedicated team player that successfully collaborates across organizational and cultural borders. You are open to creative and efficient solutions and have a great ability to coordinate different parts of the organization in an orchestrated fashion. You enjoy and excel at developing and maintaining relationships with customers and other stakeholders built on trust and transparency. You also thrive in an environment where you plan your own activities, drive initiatives, and take responsibility for the result.
To be successful in this role you need strong communication skills. Further, it is meritorious to have experience from working in an ERP system.
What Axis can do for you?
Axis offers you a great opportunity to use and develop your skills in an exciting and successful organization that is already a world leader in network video. You will work in an organization that values creativity and encourages individual development. Come join us!
Ready to act?
Send us your application today! If you have any questions get in touch with recruiting manager Matilda Hjelmström at +46 46 272 3085 Ersättning
