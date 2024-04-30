Supply Chain Fulfillment Analyst
2024-04-30
Global Electrolux Talent Program presents:
The Global Electrolux Talent Program is a proactive initiative that brings together young talent across various functions and global offices of Electrolux. This program is for you, who are interested in a global, hands-on experience in an intercultural setting with the goal of securing global employment opportunities within the company upon a successful completion of the internship.
Direct to Consumer - Supply Chain Fulfillment Analyst - Stockholm, Sweden
Reporting to the D2C Supply Chain Director Business Area Europe and APMEA, the D2C Fulfillment Analyst will design and build processes and tools for D2C Fulfillment performance visibility and measurement. This role is an excellent growth opportunity that combines reporting capabilities development with business steering involvement. The selected candidate will partner with D2C Fulfillment Leadership Team, with Sales and Logistic Controllers, with D2C Operations leaders in order to support the decision-making process by providing clarity on business and cost performances.
A day at work:
As D2C Fulfillment Analyst you will:
• Contribute in developing data visualization and reporting platform to engage end-users with business performances and objectives.
• Develop processes and tools to secure detailed business performance visibility and measurement within the D2C department.
• Contribute to build "Cost to Serve" modelling with the objective to drive cost reduction in D2C Fulfillment area.
• Generate Regional and Cross-regional benchmarking to support effective decision-making process.
• Set the governance to store and track historical and actual performance figures.
Who you are:
Above all you have an intense drive, willingness to learn and a continuous improvement mindset!
• Agile - Both reactive and proactive, you work efficiently and flexibly to deliver results within simultaneously running processes. A fast thinker with ability to pick up and treat new information rapidly.
• Analytical - With an eye for detail and the ability to interpret complex data. A passion for analysing data and making business conclusions and recommendations.
• Growth - You love to explore new ideas and drive continuous improvement, not only to do your best work but to develop your capabilities and acquire new skills.
• Team player - committed to deliver on your tasks and supporting the team.
• Collaborative - You ask, and you listen, you take ideas on board and drive for constant improvement.
• Communicative - Whether face-to-face or on the phone, you can communicate plans and articulate your ideas and build a good relationship with colleagues.
• A problem-solver - You see a challenge as an opportunity, and you are not afraid of "rolling-up the sleeves" to get into the details of solving a problem.
What you will learn:
You will be able to reach a 360 view on Direct to Consumer Supply chain processes:
• Warehouse services (inbound, Pick, pack, dispatch, VAS, outbound, etc).
• Transportation services (Standard and premium deliveries, Pick up point and Drop off options, etc..).
• Installation services (Free standing and built-in installations, Product removal and disposal, etc..).
• Reverse logistics.
• Campaign peak planning.
• 3PL's network and capabilities.
• Order flow optimization.
• Demand and Supply Planning.
• D2C Fulfillment capabilities as reasons to buy.
Education & experience:
The position requires:
• Bachelor's degree on business or engineering disciplines with strong passion digital and analytical tools.
• Ability to manage multiple, changing priorities while working effectively in a team environment
• Excellence in MS-Office suite, specifically Excel, PowerPoint and PowerBI.
• Great problem-solving skills
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
It is a plus if:
• You have prior experience in business analysis.
What you will get from the program:
• Learning experience within 14 months
• Gross salary of SEK 27,360 per month for the first 12 months. The 13th and 14th would be SEK 30,400 gross salary per month
• Vacation days and other company benefits
• Cellphone and laptop
• Visa costs and process
• Reallocation support: local registration processes
