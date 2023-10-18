Supply Chain Excellence Specialist
2023-10-18
Are you intrigued by the power of data and technology but love to be close to the business? Do you feel excited about operational efficiency and continuous improvement? In the past, have you been slowed down in your ability to drive change due to legacy systems and deep-rooted behaviours? If so, continue reading!
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Supply Chain Excellence Specialist to join our Supply Chain team.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What you will do:
Building our supply chain is pivotal to achieving our objectives towards sustainability and growth. We strongly believe that best in class processes and digitization of our supply chain are key enablers to create full transparency and our ability to manage our growth efficiently and in compliance. Our vision is to build a Digital Supply Chain Lighthouse giving us competitive advantage in achieving our objectives. We have the unique opportunity to build this lighthouse on a green field and all involved stakeholders share our vision. Interested to be part of our journey?
In this role you will be reporting to the Senior Director Supply Chain.
Your responsibilities will include:
Development of our technology roadmap, design and document our processes and applications, drive user adoption. You will:
- Define, cross-functionally align and implement Supply Chain processes, systems, tools, and related governance,
- Act as Product Owner for Supply Chain systems and/or modules and drive the implementation togehter with IT, external partners, and users.
- Secure business requirements input for Supply Chain systems and/or modules
- Drive cross-functional improvements (effectiveness & efficiency) of Supply Chain processes and related system, tools, and governance
- Design the Supply Chain master data management, related processes, systems, tools and governance
Skills & Requirements:
You share our passion to make the world a better, cleaner place. You have worked in industrial or automotive manufacturing environments, and you have a track record in driving user adoption through successfully delivered process and technology improvements. You are convinced that working in a diverse, multi-cultural environment does not only drive value, it also is a source of energy and satisfaction for you. You are service oriented and understand that Supply Chain is a pivotal function to the success of a company through out its establishment, growth and steady state.
From your professional career to date, you:
- Have hands-on expertise in business process management, internal control, and/or auditing
- Are experienced in the implementation of S2P/P2P processes and related solutions, e.g., ERP, S2P suites, eSourcing, eProcurement, Supplier Relationship Management, Warehouse Management Systems, Transportation Management Systems, Master Data Management Systems, etc.
- Are knowledgeable of financial processes and related integration to Purchasing in special and Supply Chain Management in general
We believe that you bring:
- Passion for working at the interface of people and technology with a user experience driven mindset
- Result orientation and high level of independence and self-organization
- Analytical skills and data driven decision making
- Focused on delivering solutions to users and stakeholders
- Can do-attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
- Fluent in English
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Supply Chain, Management Sciences, Business Informatics or related fields
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, experience in enterprise applications, e.g., ERPs, Master Data Management solutions, S2P/P2P suites, ability to analyze large data sets
This position is a full-time employment.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
