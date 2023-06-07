Supply Chain Coordinator (Temp) To Samsung
2023-06-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
We are currently looking for a Supply Chain Coordinator to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity, contract starting ASAP - 2024-12-31 with the possibility for an extension.
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As SCM Coordinator, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers ' lives.
About the role:
Purpose of the job:
As a person in charge of converting all commercial plans and market intelligences into demand planning from Samsung factories into Nordic market, Supply Chain Coordinator does demand planning and business planning. This person is deeply involved in Supply planning, Sales forecasting and coordination of various supply chain related issues and actively communicate with all local (Nordic) related area and HQ/Factories/Other sales subsidiaries in order to secure best sales opportunity with maximized operational efficiency.
Key Accountabilities:
* Channel PSI Analysis
* Sell in Forecast Accuracy
* Sales Capability Index
* Weekly / Monthly sales target achievement
* Inventory Management
* Convert Retail data into Sales Planning
Job Scope:
* Responsible for Demand and Supply Planning with highest accuracy and punctuality
* Own, drive and manage forecast considering market, supply situation and channel PSI with reference of Sales Order and Sales Forecast
* Update forecast in the system and maintenance the data for short and long term planning
* Manage Inventory and Purchase based on life cycle of the products
* Responsible for purchasing (right quantity, right timing, and right price)
* Analyze and report customers ' sell-out, channel inventory and week-of-sales trend
* Be in charge of communication with factories and headquarter ex. Reporting weekly sales discrepancy, demand change status, Coordination of daily operational issues
* Control of weekly / Monthly sales progress in cope with Indoor sales, Sales, and Logistics.
* Highlight gap and opportunities and work with gap closing
* Coordinate for optimized inventory situation and prevent aging stocks.
* Regularly measure related KPIs and forecast bias and improve working methods and tools/systems to hit target
Qualifications Required:
* Preferably degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Industrial engineering, Logistics or equivalent
Experience:
* Previous work experience in related field, at least 2-3 years
* Good knowledge in using MS Office, especially Excel
* Preferably SAP experience
Skills & Attributes:
* Willingness to be able to work with time sensitive deadlines
* Excellent team player with a natural talent to work cross functionally in many different forums.
* Excellent communicator in a way that is inspiring, yet decisive and collaborative.
* Outstanding Numeric and analytic skills and exceptional drive to resolve issues
* Structured and thorough
* Dedicated and flexible
* Very good English skills
* Excellent social and communication skill(verbal and written)
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline.
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Anton Jansson anton.jansson@multimind.se
7860208