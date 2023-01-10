Supply Chain Coordinator
2023-01-10
We are looking for a Supply Chain Coordinator for an international company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 2 years contract to begin with.
Supply Chain Coordinator
Parts Supply & Logistics (PS&L) is responsible for accessories and spare parts availability for the company globally. The responsibility includes material flow from supplier to customer. The business is built around central warehouses in Gothenburg, USA, and China, as well as additional supporting warehouses around the world. PS&L serves seven million customers through 2,500 retailers in 108 markets.
What you will do
As Supply Chain Coordinator at PS&L, you will handle and solve incidents and problems in a systematic and efficient way, within the area of material supply. You will be the link between Supplier Relations and Demand Planning, ensuring deviations are taken care of in a timely and professional manner, to secure end-to-end parts availability. You are always prepared for the unexpected.
You like to work in a broad and deep context, with several stakeholders and with different levels of challenges. Every problem is a challenge but also an opportunity for you-to make our customers life easier and hassle-free. Welcome to PS&L in the role as Supply Chain Coordinator!
Responsibilities
Ensure optimized KPIs are reached for responsible assortments, e.g., availability, stock level, back orders and delivery notice
Monitor changes in demand and adjust forecasts and delivery schedules to ensure availability targets are met
Find patterns in deviations and problems using an analytical approach, as well as problem solving tools to find and eliminate root causes
Drive cross-functional problem-solving activities through effectively communicating with stakeholders to evaluate influence on material stock, transportation, and supplier delivery
Drive corrective actions toward stakeholders such as suppliers, purchasing, and commercial, with the purpose to solve problems, and continuously seek ways to improve processes
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in logistics, economics, engineering, or equivalent. Master's degree is meritorious.
3 years' experience working with supply chain is preferred
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Experience from having worked in an international fast-paced setting is meritorious
Experience in working with enterprise resource planning systems is meritorious
Object oriented programming is meritorious (e.g., Python)
Ability to handle large data sets and create story-telling visualizations (e.g., Power BI, Tableau or SPSS)
Competence and experience are important, but personality, behavior and potential are key. For this position, we are looking for a service-minded team player who has a can-do attitude and drives for results. Eager to taking on new opportunities and tough challenges with a sense of urgency, high energy, and enthusiasm.
You have the ability to build trust and collaborate with others, adapt approach to match shifting demands, as well as work independently, to meet common goals. You are able to communicate effectively with various stakeholders in a timely manner.
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, manage ambiguity, friendliness, courage, and a sense of humor. Our offer at PS&L is to invest in your personal and continuous self-development. We match your competence and potential with the right tasks and prerequisites to accelerate your professional career within PS&L and our company. Så ansöker du
