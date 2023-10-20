Supply Chain and Accounts Co-ordinator
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Job Description
EU1/SCC-SN, as a department within the Automotive Original Equipment Division at Bosch, is responsible for the Supply Chain and Accounts Receivables Coordination for all deliveries to the Bosch Sweden automotive customers. The Supply Chain Coordination Team are responsible for supporting the supply chain processes between the worldwide Bosch production sites and our customers within the Swedish automotive industry.
The Accounts Coordination Team work in cooperation with the Bosch sales divisions, as well as the Central Accounting Function in order to ensure a smooth process from invoicing to payment for all deliveries to our SN customers.
Depending on the developing business needs the role may focus fully on supply chain, fully on accounts receivables or a mix of both as described.
o To co-ordinate day to day activities within the supply chain for allocated customers. This will include:
Ensuring correct processing of customer orders either manually or via EDI.
Supporting of 'in time' deliveries of series production parts to the customer from worldwide Bosch production plants. Support also with Customer Portals.
Monitoring and analyzing of general supply problems - identify and implement improvements.
o To coordinate the run in/ run out processes of any series parts through effective liaison with sales teams, plants and customers with specific attention to production lead times and agreed contractual liabilities.
o Support coordination of engineering changes
o To work on projects along the entire supply chain Bosch - production plants to end customer - with the aim of process optimization in order to provide effective service to customers.
o Take responsibility for debt management for allocated customers including:
Analysis of debt, investigation/clarification of overdue debt items internally with colleagues and externally with customers, instigation and tracking of debt clearance
Compilation of all required data and approvals for credit note processing.
o Creation of manual credit and debit notes always ensuring transparency of process
o Take responsibility for price entry
Ensure timely entry of all prices as agreed between sales colleagues and customers. Highlight discrepancies.
Analyze and process any retrospective price agreements in coordination with sales teams, customer, Bosch sales divisions and central accounting department.
Qualifications
Experience in commercial sales coordination and sales controlling in the automotive industry
Understanding of logistic supply chain/ basic planning processes
(Order-Production-delivery).
Previous work experience in an Accounts Receivables Function (an advantage)
Previous work experience within Bosch (an advantage)
Advanced MS Excel Skills and SAP
Structured and independent approach to work
Self-motivated, strong drive and proactive attitude
Strong Team Player
Communication Skills (Customer Service Skills)
Excellent English skills is a prerequisite, Swedish and German is an advantage
A valid work permit for Sweden is required.
Additional Information
We give you space to develop and excel your career in a position that will be both administrative and influencing. You will have a variety of development opportunities, both your own development, but also improving the status of the position. We offer you flexible worktime and workplace options, great benefits, employee discounts, collective bargaining agreement, room for creativity and a very central location in a brand new office with easy access by public transportation as well as by car.
We take your career seriously and offer the possibility to grow with us in a qualified, proactive and exciting team. Our work environment is harmonic and team oriented, at the same time challenging and interesting.
Diversity is our strength! At Bosch we look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool.
As the world's largest independent supplier to the automotive industry, Bosch is helping to create a new era of mobility - safe, sustainable and inspiring. With extensive expertise in vehicle technology - products, software and connected services, we can offer complete mobility solutions. We tailor teams for an open dialogue with our customers. For the future, we focus on solutions for personal, electrified, connected and automated mobility. In addition, we take global responsibility for sustainability and achieved CO2 neutrality for our entire organization as early as 2020.
