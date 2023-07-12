Supplier Relationship Manager
2023-07-12
Feeling restless in a mono-cultural environment? Not really at home in a routine 9-5 job? At Powertrain Production, in order to produce the best engines and gearboxes there is, we relentlessly work with continuous improvements! The atmosphere is relaxed but we mean business! If you thrive in driving change, if you are passionate about cross- cultural team work then we want you to join our team.
This is us, your new colleagues
One of our talents is moving on to a new challenge and therefore we are now looking for a new SRM, GTO Powertrain Production Logistics (PTP Logistics).
You will be part of the PTP SRM team, a team with high ambitions to reach results, continuously improve and to develop the suppliers in our portfolio, and will report to the Manager SRM PTP.
SRM is a function within GTO, responsible to secure the maturity of our supplier base and when needed take lead in supplier crisis handling. This is done in an aligned way within the global GTO organization, GTO Production Logistics and with our Material Controllers on the GTO sites. We want to make a difference by being there for our colleagues and our customers by providing competence and ways of working that will allow us to successfully reach a world class production. All over the world. Every day.
Role Description
The vision of the role is to ensure a smooth production at all sites by making sure all suppliers are compliant with the Logistics requirements of Volvo Group Trucks Operations, and maintain a fruitful professional relationship with our suppliers.
In order to reach this vision, you will work closely with the different Purchasing organizations of the Group as well as Production Control, Planning & Program teams.
You will contribute to continuous improve and develop our suppliers.
How do you know if this job is for you?
Well let's see: Do you enjoy cross-functional work? Do you find the challenge of getting different cultures to understand each other and working together a lot of fun? Are you the kind of person who loves to get out of bed without fully knowing what challenges the day will bring? Can you go from crisis management to a strategy plan to develop the suppliers in the blink of an eye? Are you a true believer of strong teamwork?
If you have answered yes to the above questions then you might be the right fit for us.
We also believe you have the following with you:
University degree or equivalent in production related field
A good understanding of the Volvo Group Business
Experience in working with continuous improvements and lean manufacturing
This position has a flexible location and will require frequent travel, sometimes with short notice, it is therefore important for us that you have this flexibility.
Curious and have some questions? Call us!
David Alonso, Manager SRM PTP, Phone +33 664403380
