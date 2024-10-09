Supplier Quality Manager
2024-10-09
Are you passionate about quality and innovation? As a Quality Engineer at our Askersund production plant, you'll play a pivotal role in ensuring that our products meet rigorous standards. Join our dynamic team and contribute to cutting-edge medical device manufacturing, where innovation and excellence drive our success.
The Askersund Plant, with approx. 90 employees is characterized by a modern organization and you can expect an exciting and developing environment with high ambitions to always be at the forefront. At the site, Sorbact is produced, a wound care dressing that helps in the fight against antibiotic resistance worldwide. At Essity you are challenged to grow, and you have great opportunities to work with a fantastic team and to be a central part of the company's innovative and progressive work.
Our corporate culture is characterized by a familiar atmosphere with a strong entrepreneurial spirit where cooperation and personal development are encouraged. You will be a member of an inspiring and affirmative team, where we help each other and work together towards set goals.
The position is located in Askersund. You will report to the Quality Manager on site.
About the role
In this role, you will ensure that products and processes meet established specifications and quality standards while using collected findings to identify opportunities for continuous improvement. In close cooperation with production, logistic and project department you will ensure that product quality and processes meet requirements. You will act as a Role Model for Safety and Quality and training others. You will also update instructions and SOPs within the QMS and be a part of investigation of non-conformities. As you will sometimes work cross-functionally in projects, it is important that you have both integrity and a non-prestigious approach when it comes to problem solving and collaboration.
You will also
• Perform inspections and set quality standards for both in-process and finished products and materials
• Train and oversee the quality team and operators in their use of control forms, procedures, and correcting quality problems
• Act as Quality change manager
• Releases of final and semi-final products
• Ensure performance of yearly dose audits in cooperation with suppliers
• Act as internal represent providing QA knowledge and strategy to more complex projects
• Apply quality principles, analyzes quality records, prepares reports and recommends improvement
• Conduct inspection, such as verification and validation of components, materials, products, and clean room
• Identify and address recurring problems either with the quality of the product or the reliability of testing procedures. Document quality issues and performance measures for management review
• Perform Continuous Improvement projects, leading root cause analysis activities, acting as CAPA owner, perform process/product/software validations
• Perform internal audits
• Support our customer/stakeholders with quality documentation upon request
Who You Are
We are looking for someone that is structured and meticulous. You enjoy documentation and keen on learning new abilities. Additionally you have:
• Proven experience working with sterilizing and clean rooms
• At least 2-3 years of experience working within Med-tech,Pharmaceutical and food.
• Excellent skills in English/Swedish, written and spoken
• Knowledge and experience working with ISO 13485 is preferred
Application
Interested? If you are up for the challenge and think this sounds like you, apply today! Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail. Please use the link to apply via our career site.
As we will be making ongoing selections, interviews might start before the application deadline. We may conduct background checks in the final stages of the recruitment process to verify your qualifications and fit for the role
What We Can Offer You
"At Essity, we believe that every career is as unique as the individual and encourage all employees to challenge themselves to grow and reach their full potential. With this position, we offer you an exciting and varied work environment with the opportunity to influence and develop your work. You will have the chance to work in a well-organized and collaborative team. Benefits such as flexible working hours, wellness contribution, and access to favorable holiday accommodations through the Employee Foundation are among the perks we offer at Essity.
We look forward to welcoming you
