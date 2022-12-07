Supplier Quality Engineer (sqe) Emob & Electronics
Volvo Business Services AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-07
Volvo Penta's vision is to become the world leader in sustainable power solutions; including economic, social and environmental aspects. Our solutions of the future will be connected, automated and electric. The road ahead of us is challenging and fun. If you would like to become a part of it, please read further because we need to strengthen our team with an experienced SUPPLIER QUALITY ENGINEER (SQE) Electromobility & Electronics.
Volvo Penta Purchasing has the responsibility to manage sourcing of parts for production and testing for the Volvo Penta business. Setting clear and challenging goals and following-up the execution of the strategies and activities to achieve the goals are vital parts of our success.
As an SQE, you will be actively involved in all supplier quality activities from supplier selection to supplier development. Furthermore, you will possess the holistic responsibility for supplier performance regarding quality, delivery, and suppliers ' readiness for serial production. Last but not least, an SQE is expected to develop assigned suppliers towards improved quality, efficiency and cost.
The tasks are executed in cross functional teams consisting of purchasers, engineers, and our manufacturing plants plus parts warehouses. As an SQE you will be responsible for assessing the quality systems used by current and potential suppliers to ensure that the end products delivered by Volvo Penta meet or exceed customer expectations.
Core responsibilities:
Work in accordance with the AB Volvo and Volvo Penta processes, the Code of Conduct, and the Volvo Way
Manage a portfolio of suppliers within a designated area
Represent Volvo Penta at suppliers
Inform and educate the suppliers about the Volvo Supplier Quality expectations
Perform process audits at suppliers and drive suppliers to close gaps
Review critical characteristics, documentation, requirements, and procedures at supplier location
Drive supplier operational excellence and zero-defect philosophies
Perform activities with the purpose to quality assure purchased items within projects and product maintenance to minimize supplier related quality failures at Volvo plant or end-customer
Review APQP and PPAP deliverables during regularly scheduled project meetings
Review and identify suppliers' manufacturing risks and improvement potentials. Assure actions are taken to close identified gaps
Assist and contribute during design reviews and manufacturing feasibility reviews with suppliers
Initiate and follow up preventive quality actions when needed and follow up on corrective actions
Contribute to resolving engineering documentation questions or concerns
Provide timely disposition of PPAP documentation submitted by Volvo suppliers
Active participate and take lead in solving supplier related warranty and quality issues
Actively contribute to prevention of crisis at our Volvo operations (escalate if needed)
Generate and track product or process related deviations to support production until full approval and compliance can be obtained
Keep quality information about parts accurate and update them in the Volvo Global Purchasing System
Expected Qualifications:
University degree in engineering or equivalent
Minimum 5 years of Supplier Quality Experience, preferably within electromobility and electronics
Demonstrated experience from quality work and methods
Good knowledge of automotive quality and environmental standards and tools such as ISO 9001, IATF 16949 and ISO 14001
Experience of working with APQP and PPAP methodology is a requirement
Good general technical knowledge, ability to understand drawings and Technical Requirements
Hands-on experience in manufacturing, preferably with production or quality assurance of automotive parts
Good understanding of process management and continuous improvements
Fluency-oral and written-in Swedish and English is expected
Strong organizational and time management skills
Personal Skills:
Strong problem-solving abilities and critical thinking skills
Strong continuous improvement and zero-defect mentality
Team player, but self-driven with capacity to work independently
Ability to accurately assess supplier weaknesses and provide solutions
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Good networking capability
Process oriented
Pro-active, positive attitude and good ability in priority management
Committed to customer satisfaction
Ability to work agile
Willingness and ability to work in a global organization
We highly appreciate a positive attitude, a target-oriented approach, and good interpersonal skills.
Frequent travelling is expected.
