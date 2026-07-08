Supplier Quality Engineer
Inmotion Technologies AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inmotion Technologies AB i Stockholm
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work at a company that develops innovative technology while contributing to a sustainable future? At Inmotion, you can have it all—plus the opportunity to work with passionate and knowledgeable colleagues who enjoy sharing both expertise and joy every day.
We are now looking for a Supplier Quality Engineer with additional Quality Assurance responsibilities with a focus on electronics, PCBs, and quality development. Are you our new colleague?
Job Description
As a Supplier Quality Engineer your primary focus will be to drive supplier quality activities, influence supplier selection early in the product development process and secure robust quality performance in the supply chain. In addition, you will be responsible for customer-related quality assurance activities as part of the Quality department. We believe this is a good combination giving the right candidate the opportunity to take extensive responsibility from supplier selection and development to managing relations and solving problems with customers.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Participate in supplier qualification and selection
• Manage qualification of new or modified parts (PPAP)
• Conduct supplier audits and lead supplier development to improve performance, capability, and compliance
• Work closely with cross-functional development teams to influence supplier selection, product quality, and robust processes for our new products
• Own and drive customer-related quality cases and when needed coordinate supplier involvement
• Drive problem solving activities and support the organization with relevant quality tools
• Travel to suppliers within and outside Europe
Qualifications and Personal Attributes
We are looking for a candidate with:
• Relevant engineering degree
• At least five years of professional experience working as Supplier Quality Engineer, Quality Assurance Engineer or in a similar quality role
• You have solid knowledge of electronics and a thorough understanding of quality methods and practices such as PPAP, APQP, FMEA and Six Sigma
To succeed in this role, you understand production processes, structured problem solving, and how quality and productivity can be improved through a systematic approach. Experience with standards such as ISO 9001, IATF 16949, VDA 6.3 and ISO 26262 is considered an advantage.
You are communicative, analytical, structured, and comfortable leading projects and collaborating across functions. Fluency in English, both spoken and written, is required.
What We Offer
We foster a culture of knowledge sharing, transparency, and teamwork. We prioritize safety and quality and strive for continuous improvement. By building a strong foundation for our employees, we enable them to grow and contribute to the company's success.
Our core values - Customer Value, People & Teams, and Sustainability - create a sense of community and belonging and guide us in making decisions that help us achieve our shared goals.
We offer a friendly workplace with highly skilled and supportive colleagues. As part of a global group, there are great opportunities for professional development for the right person.
Additional benefits include:
• Competence development
• Collective agreement
• Wellness allowance
• Group training sessions
• Health check-ups
• Social activities during and outside of work hours
• A well-established and stable company
About Us
We are a world-leading supplier of electric drive systems and components, helping our OEM customers in the vehicle industry electrify buses, trucks, construction equipment, and forklifts. Inmotion Technologies conducts development and manufacturing at our facility in Tyresö, just south of Stockholm. Inmotion is part of the Zapi Group, headquartered in Italy, with product development and manufacturing in Sweden, the USA, Canada, and China.
Additional Information
Recruitment process: Phone screening, online interview, and on-site interview(s) at Inmotion. We also use logic and personality assessments.
Start date: As soon as possible, with respect to notice periods.
Scope: Full-time, permanent position.
We review applications on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to send your application to jobs@evs-inmotion.com
if you are interested in the role.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31
Email
E-post: jobs@evs-inmotion.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inmotion Technologies AB
(org.nr 556968-6511), http://www.evs-inmotion.com
Solkraftsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
135 70 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9997260