Supplier Quality Engineer
ValueOne AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-10-23
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ValueOne AB i Västerås
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Strängnäs
eller i hela Sverige
ValueOne is looking for a Supplier Quality Engineer for a consultant assignment at a manufacturing company in Västerås. The job is to start in the end of November.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As a Supplier Quality Engineer, you are responsible for qualifying potential and existing suppliers of direct materials and services. The work includes quality surveillance at the suppliers manufacturing sites. You will be leading supplier performance evaluation and supplier quality development activities.
Main tasks:
Conduct supplier evaluations.
Perform supply quality issue resolution including supplier claims preparation.
Support supplier onboarding (buyer responsible).
Plan and conduct required supplier assessments including assessment reporting and non-conformance reporting.
Verify effective closure of assessment non-conformances, by the supplier.
Experience and competencies
We believe that the right person for this role has at least two years of relevant work experience. It is a plus if you have a bachelor's or master's degree in a technical area. You have experience from 8D reports, DMAIX or similar. Furthermore, you have a high level of technical understanding and knowledge. Fluency in Swedish and English, written and verbal, is a must. For this role communication and collaboration on all levels are critical. You have high level of analytic skills with a questioning attitude. You are a team player, who is driven, structured and result oriented.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Please apply through our webpage at: http://valueone.se/aktuella-jobb/
as soon as possible. Feel free to contact Johanna Hallnemo at +46 7214 323 79 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valueone AB
(org.nr 556787-5264), http://www.valueone.se Arbetsplats
ValueOne AB Jobbnummer
8211070