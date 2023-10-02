Supplier Quality Engineer
2023-10-02
The Koenigsegg Quality department is an expanding team of highly skilled quality engineers and SQEs. We are a fact-driven department that delivers added value by being the interface between suppliers and Koenigsegg's R&D, operations, and all other business-related areas.
We work as part of an agile network of highly talented individuals, where the sum is greater than its parts. At Koenigsegg, we are all expected to challenge and to be challenged, to create, and to innovate. We are leading the way in the hyper car business, and you will work with the most exciting automotive programs in existence today.
The SQE's we are looking for
We are looking for individuals who have a great passion for quality, cars, and technology. You have the drive to develop yourself and the ones in your team as well as the processes and routines that need to be improved. You love to change and change management, and you are the driver, you lead by example in the change. You need to be excited to work in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company. You must be a go-getter, take initiative. You are not sensitive, and your skin is thick, but you are humble, a good listener and you know when to put your ego aside to trust your teams' and internal customer's judgement as well.
The Role - Koenigsegg Supplier Quality Engineer
The role is to act as key interface between the Koenigsegg Research and Development (R&D) Organisation, Supply Chain Organisation, Quality Organisation, and manufacturing. Will be the primary contact for R&D, Quality and Sourcing projects related to supplier manufacturing and quality requirements. When new suppliers are required for a project, actively participate in the Supplier Selection process to ensure that the correct supplier is chosen for the project.
Ensure our suppliers processes which affect the company's ability to deliver according to zero-defect principle are effective and robust. When necessary either lead or participate in Supplier Development projects to ensure our supply base meets our Koenigsegg' needs and objectives.
As an employee at Koenigsegg, you are expected to share Koenigsegg' values.
The position will be based in the Koenigsegg headquarters in Ängelholm, Sweden and reports to our SQE/SDE Manager.
Minimum Requirements
University or bachelor's degree in engineering or other relevant training in combination with experience in the field of Supplier Quality Assurance.
Qualifications include but not limited to:
- Documented knowledge/High Competence and experience of quality systems IATF 16949 (Quality Systems Management) and/or minimum ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 (Environmental Systems Management) is an advantage.
- Knowledge of AIAG's core tools. APQP, PPAP. FMEA, MSA, and SPC is an advantage. Lean Manufacturing systems including standardized work, is an advantage
- 5S methodology, seven forms of waste and Six Sigma Green Belt education is an advantage.
- Certified 2nd party auditor or similar according IATF requirements including AIAG or VDA 6.3 auditor is an advantage.
- Experience of ISO 26262 and Automotive SPICE is an advantage.
- Good CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) knowledge
- Documented knowledge of core tools, i.e., 8D-report, VA/VE, Fish bone analysis
- Advanced language skills in Swedish and English in both speech and writing.
- Good oral and written communication skills, suitable for both large groups and senior management
- Must be a critical thinker and active listener with good time management skills to work with Suppliers and Project Management teams
- Automotive experience is preferred and is an advantage
We look forward to your application.
Availability
- Immediately / According to agreement
- Full time
- Normal working hours 40 h/week, some overtime may occur.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
