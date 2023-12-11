Supplier Quality Engineer
The Koenigsegg Quality department is an expanding team of highly skilled quality engineers and SQEs. We are a fact-driven department that delivers added value by being the interface between suppliers and Koenigsegg's R&D, operations, and all other business-related areas.
We work as part of an agile network of highly talented individuals, where the sum is greater than its parts. At Koenigsegg, we are all expected to challenge and to be challenged, to create, and to innovate. We are leading the way in the hyper car business, and you will work with the most exciting automotive programs in existence today.
The Role - Koenigsegg Supplier Quality Engineer
The role is to act as key interface between the Koenigsegg Research and Development (R&D) Organisation, Supply Chain Organisation, Quality Organisation, and Manufacturing. As such. you will be the primary contact for R&D, Quality and Sourcing projects related to supplier manufacturing and quality requirements.
When new suppliers are required for a project, you will also actively participate in the Supplier Selection process to ensure that the correct supplier is chosen for the project. Furthermore, you will ensure that our suppliers processes which affect the company's ability to deliver according to zero-defect principle are effective and robust.
When necessary, you will also either lead or participate in Supplier Development projects to ensure our supply base meets our Koenigsegg' needs and objectives.
The position will be based in the Koenigsegg headquarters in Ängelholm, Sweden and reports to our SQE/SDE Manager.
The SQE's we are looking for
We are seeking passionate individuals with a strong commitment to quality and technology, capable of self-motivation and prossessing a change-oriented mindset. Thriving in a fast-paced and dynamic work-environment, you'll drive personal- and team development, enhancing processes and routines.
In this entrepreneurial setting, we value go-getters who take initiative, remain resilient, and prioritize collaboration over ego. In addition, we believe that you need to have the following qualifications to thrive in this role:
- Several years of working experience as a Supplier Quality Engineer in the Automotive and/or Aerospace Industry
- A university degree within relevant area of expertise
- Proficiency in both English and Swedish
Availability
- Immediately / According to agreement
- Full time
- Normal working hours 40 h/week, some overtime may occur.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556574-8018), https://www.koenigsegg.com/ Jobbnummer
8319064