Supplier Quality Assurance (SQA) Engineer
2024-02-26
Join us on our journey to net zero and make an impact on the mobility of tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As a Supplier Quality Assurance (SQA) Engineer you will be a part of a global team that have the mission to develop and maintain a world-class supplier base. We are looking for someone who wants to be part of a global and dynamic company!
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location in Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
• Education on university level or equivalent experience.
• Very good knowledge in manufacturing or similar.
• Good knowledge of R&D/ Plant/ Purchasing organization, working procedures and knowledge of ISO/ IATF 16949
• Knowledge of quality assurance methods & procedures.
• Leadership skills, able to drive suppliers towards concern resolution.
• Ability to work cross functionally to support in the quality solving process.
• Proficient in English written and spoken.
You have ability to cooperate, take initiative and lead concerns to robust resolutions (PCA) where you are work is structured, target driven, analytical and flexible. To succeed in the roll, you are independent, structured and appreciate a certain variety of workload. We believe you are team player that have a great social competence and enjoy having flexible working hours when needed. You are comfortable traveling to suppliers and be an ambassador for our company. Your approach characterizes positive mindset, openness, and constructiveness.
Your role at Aurobay
Supplier Quality Assurance (SQA) engineer's overall main task is to continuously strive to prevent customer disturbances caused by external suppliers not complying to given specifications (primary documents in Part Folder for Suppliers). Completing activities included in the SQA Engineer's role requires audit supplier sites. The extent of this travel depends upon various conditions.
The SQA Engineer's main tasks are to lead and support within the areas of:
• Support sourcing with Quality data collection
• Verify capacity and Quality (PPAP)
• Audit Suppliers
• Review/concur supplier selection with Procurement.
• Good knowledge in production or support
• Working with 8D reports analysis and actions.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 17th of March, but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Good luck with your application!
Questions
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Pernilla Brandels, +46723717206, pernilla.brandels@aurobay.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter
Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
.
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@volvocars.com
, tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@volvocars.com
, tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
