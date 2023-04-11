Supplier Performance Management
2023-04-11
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
In this role, you will be a key player in leading supplier readiness, performance, and development activities for your category within the Software & Electronics area. You will be involved in all phases of the Volvo supplier business, from strategic work to running production. Together with your colleagues in the Global Category Team, R&D colleagues, and suppliers, you are responsible to secure supplier readiness from the early phase to launch projects and meeting suppliers to continuously improve their Q&D performance in running production. As a person you need to attempt to question the status quo or specific paths with stakeholders, suppliers, and people; and work proactively to build better understanding and work for common solutions. In this role, you will contribute to the company 's growth as well as your own personal and professional development.
What you'll bring
We are looking for a person with experience in quality assurance of electronics, harness, and connector manufacturing processes who is quality and professional and always looks at the whole picture!
YOU
* have good knowledge and experience in electronics, harness, or connector areas
* feel confident with and enjoy opportunities and adapt well to changes.
* know and feel confident working with quality assurance tools and processes (APQP, PPAP, FMEA, 8D etc).
* are prestigeless, courageous, and curious.
* are tech proficient and always want to learn more.
* dare to challenge suppliers and our stakeholders and are not afraid to face demanding situations.
* take initiative and ownership of your area of responsibility.
* are focused on setting and reaching goals
* can handle parallel projects and are able to prioritize.
* are excellent in building relations both internally and externally.
* are genuine thinkers who are honest, open, and supportive.
work actively with self-development.
To work in this role, you have a Business or Technical University degree (or equivalent). You have experience in Quality or Engineering work (3-5 years) including Supplier Quality performance assurance. You also have a strong interest in business insight combined with high integrity and can prioritize your own work and you always deliver on time. You will work in a global environment so advanced communication skills (written and oral) in English are a requirement and additional languages are advantageous. Traveling to supplier sites can be required. The mobility industry is changing rapidly, and the varied environment and our company's strategy might change fast. Therefore, we are not only valuing your previous experience and competencies but also your personality and your commitment to developing and embracing unknown future opportunities and business setups. Most important is that you share our values, truly believe in and are motivated by our purpose, and have an honest ability to join a global team that is deeply committed to transforming and progressing the consumer experience in the mobility industry at a global scale
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager at susanne.palsson@volvocars.com
or the recruiter at maria.westermark@volvocars.com
.
We want your application by May 5th, 2023, at the latest but selection will be running continuously.
Please note due to GDPR we only accept applications via our Recruitment Tool.
