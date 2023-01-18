Supplier Performance Management Engineer- Procurement Interior
2023-01-18
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are and what we offer
The Supplier Performance Management team is responsible for Volvo Cars suppliers base and suppliers' management. We ensure that suppliers deliver parts in required quantity, quality and on time. We are involved in all phases of product life cycle, starting with sourcing activities and supplier selection process and evaluation of their production setup. During project phase we are working with R&D to meet program timing and car manufacturing milestones.
As a Supplier Performance Management Engineer, you will be responsible for Production Part Approval Process and signing c to release supplier part for serial production. During running phase we are involved into Quality issues and working closely with Procurement plant team on problem solving. In this role you will get the opportunity to play an important role to secure Volvo Cars required capacity towards suppliers from beginning until the end of the product life cycle.
What you'll do
In this role, you will be a key player in leading supplier readiness, performance and development activities for your category within the Procurement, Interior. You will be involved in all phases of the Volvo supplier business, from strategic work to running production. Together with your colleagues in the Global Category Team, R&D colleagues and suppliersy, you are responsible for securing supplier readiness from early phase to launch in projects.
You will also challenge suppliers to continuously improve their Quality & Delivery performance in running production. As a person you therefore need to dare to question the status quo or specific paths with stakeholders, suppliers, people; and work proactively to build better understanding and work for common solutions.
You and your skills
We are looking for a person with experience from process engineering and/or quality assurance of automotive components. You are quality-driven and always look at the whole picture!
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
• Have a Business or Technical University degree (or equivalent).
• Have experience from Manufacturing Engineering and/or Quality work (3-8 year) including Supplier Quality assurance.
• Have good knowledge and experience in one or more of these technologies: Injection molding, painting of surface, foaming, milling, lamination, welding of plastics. ¨
• Feel confident working with quality assurance tools and processes (APQP, PPAP, FMEA, GR&R, MSA, Control plan, 8D etc)
• Are experienced with Lean manufacturing techniques and tools
On a personal note, we believe that you have a strong interest in business acumen combined with high integrity and can prioritize your own work and you always deliver on time. You will work in a global environment so excellent communication skills (written and oral) in English is a requirement, additional languages are advantageous. Travelling to supplier sites is required and needed.
The mobility industry is changing rapidly, and the competitive environment and our company strategy might change fast. Therefore, we are not only valuing your previous experience and competencies but also your personality and your passion to develop and embrace unknown future challenges and business set up. We believe that you are tech savvy, always want to learn mora and are not afraid of challenging our suppliers and stakeholders.
Most important is that you share our values, truly believe in and are motivated by our purpose and have an honest ambition to join a dynamic team that is deeply committed to transform and progress the consumer experience in the mobility industry at global scale.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact Procurement SPM Team Manager, Marian Mikulec, marian.mikulec@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Emina Dedeic, emina.dedeic@volvocars.com
We'd like to receive Your application at latest January 16th, 2023.
Interviews will be held continuously.
Please note due to GDPR we only accept application via our Recruitment Tool.
