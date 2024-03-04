Supplier Performance Management
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Nothing beats being part of positive change. We're on a truly exciting journey, working together in a fast-paced global environment to break new ground in almost every aspect of our operations. Right now, we have an exciting job opening for you in the Procurement Electric Driveline Team.
At Procurement, you are part of a global team with the mission to develop and maintain a world-class supplier base. Ensuring the supply of materials and services - at the right cost, quality and technology is essential for the success of Volvo Car Group. Ultimately, it's all about cooperating with people inside and outside the company to create a superior experience for the people who buy and drive a Volvo.
We're looking for someone with experience in High-Pressure Die Casting to help ensure that our customers receive the premium quality level they expect.
What you will do
Supplier Performance Management engineer (SPM) for HPDC's overall activities are focused on product and process performance at external suppliers, supporting both new programs and running production. In this role, you will be a key player in leading supplier readiness, performance, and development activities for your category within the Propulsion. You will be involved in all phases of the Volvo supplier business, from strategic work to running production. Together with your colleagues in the Global Category Team, R&D colleagues, and suppliers, you are responsible to secure supplier readiness from the early phase to launch projects and challenging suppliers to continuously improve their Q&D performance in running production.
Belonging to the Propulsion procurement organization, you will also be an important member of the category team working closely together with buyers and cost engineers for a specific commodity, in this case, batteries.
In addition, you will be responsible for the following activities
High Pressure Die Casting specialization:
• Use specific knowledge of HPDC manufacturing and quality factors together with the SPM tools to ensure production achieves the quality targets
• Ensure the implementation of lessons learned related to product quality in new projects and products
• Assess potential suppliers prior to sourcing
• Support sourcing with Quality data analysis
• Quality assurance of new vehicle launching
• Drive quality execution of manufacturing-related issues at suppliers
What you'll bring
This position is for you who enjoy building and maintaining relationships both within Volvo Cars and externally at our suppliers. You like to take initiative, ownership, and work both independently, but also in a team. You enjoy using your communications skills to coach and drive the suppliers forward. You are not afraid to face demanding situations and take action to protect the interests of Volvo Cars and our customers.
You possess practical knowledge and experience in the area High-Pressure Di Casting with at least two years of experience in HPDC production.
Knowledge of quality methods used in the automotive industry (e.g. APQP, PPAP, FMEA, 8D
etc.).
You are fluent in English and have a driver's license. You will also have the ability to travel on a frequent basis (incl. long-term international travel)
Want to know more? We hope so
If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Pernilla Eriksson at pernilla.eriksson.2@volvocars.com
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Malgorzata Dziczek at malgorzata.dziczek@volvocars.com
We want your application before 23rd January 2024, but selection will be running continuously.
