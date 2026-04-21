Summer Worker - Junior Software Developer To Ecdc Group
European Spallation Source Eric / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-04-21
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The European Spallation Source (ESS) in Lund, Sweden is a partnership of 13 European countries with the mission to design, construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source.
Working with us means being part of a challenging and exciting work environment, at a stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
About the position
We are now looking to appoint a summer worker - Junior Software Developer to the Experiment Control and Data Collection Group (ECDC).
The ECDC Group aims to produce the right tools for scientists to carry out cutting-edge research, using all the capabilities of our next-generation neutron facility. The group is responsible for streamlining the user experience, building and supporting the complete software data acquisition chain, and supporting scientists at ESS with their control and data acquisition requirements.
As a Junior Software Developer summer worker, you will contribute to the development of advanced software solutions for experiment control and data processing in a large-scale scientific facility. You will play a key role in enhancing experiments at ODIN, including integration of the soft X-ray setup. You will work closely with scientists and engineers to build robust and maintainable software solutions.
Your main tasks will include:
Software development & system integration
Develop scientific experiment control software (e.g. NICOS, user interfaces).
Develop data acquisition and streaming solutions using Kafka and high-performance computing techniques.
Test, verify and validate software for experiment control and metadata/data readout.
Collaboration & project work
Improve systems in close collaboration with Instrument Scientists.
Work closely with the DMSC Division in Denmark, the Integrated Control Systems Division, technology groups, and external scientific partners.
Possibly contribute to open-source projects and engage in knowledge sharing with other research facilities.
About you
A suitable background for this position would be:
Finished or ongoing studies in Computer Science, Physics, Software Engineering, or a related field.
Programming skills in Python, and experience working in Linux environments.
Ability to work in multidisciplinary teams and collaborate with various stakeholders.
Good written and oral communication skills in English.
Minimum age: 18 years.
Additional merits would be:
Familiarity with data acquisition systems, instrumentation, and hardware/software integration.
Experience from large-scale research facilities (e.g. neutron sources, synchrotrons, particle accelerators).
Experience with additional programming languages such as C++, Rust, or JavaScript.
Knowledge of Agile methodologies, CI/CD workflows, and DevOps practices.
To thrive in the ECDC Group, you are driven, responsive, and proactive in identifying both problems and opportunities. We value collaboration highly and are looking for a true team player who enjoys working with people from diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise. Swedish language skills are a bonus, but the working language of ESS is English.
Duration and location
This is a summer work position of 8 weeks.
Planned start date is 15 June, 2026, or as agreed.
Your workplace will be on-site at ESS in Lund, Sweden.
How to apply
Please provide your CV in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please note that we only accept applications via the ESS website. The last day to apply is 5 of May, 2026.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
Contact Persons
For further information regarding the position, please contact Recruiting Manager Vincent Hardion at vincent.hardion@ess.eu
.
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Nerusha Naicker at nerusha.naicker@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job-124169". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
Partikelgatan 2 (visa karta
)
224 84 LUND Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Jobbnummer
9868211