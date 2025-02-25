Summer Job SKF Luleå
2025-02-25
Do you want to be a part of an innovative and global company while having the opportunity to work with your passions?
At SKF, we take pride in our heritage that dates back to 1907 when we revolutionized the industry with our innovation. We are more than just a company; we are pioneers who take responsibility for our world and the environment. Our solutions are all about efficient and reliable rotation of applications and a circular economy. Together with our colleagues all over the world, you have the chance to drive change, make our customers happy, and reduce our carbon footprint. We call that "engineering excellence."
Summer Job - SKF Luleå
SKF is spearheading the green transition in the bearing business. Here in the north, we are developing and delivering software, firmware, and hardware solutions for the industry in condition monitoring which aids that green transition. Our IoT solutions provide detailed health information and actionable insights into our customers' machinery to foresee failures and prevent downtime. We are now taking our experience and combining it with the latest technology in our next big initiative to develop the next-generation condition monitoring ecosystem.
During this summer we have summer job openings in the following areas:
Test Development
In this position you will work with our test engineering team, the focus is on developing automated test cases for our condition monitoring products. To thrive in this position, we think that you have a study background and interest in programming. If your preferred language is Python and you are familiar with the use of electronic instrumentation and measurement equipment that is an added benefit.
Software Development
In this position you will work with our software development team. The scope of work involves developing simulation capabilities used to simulate condition monitoring devices as well as implementing API improvements. We think that you are currently nearing the later stages of your computer science education; maybe you are spending some of your spare time doing programming projects as well. If you have previous experience of using the .NET Framework that is even better.
Why you should apply for a summer job at SKF:
Innovative Environment: With us, you will work at the office in Luleå, a hub for innovation and technological development. You will be surrounded by amazing colleagues who are passionate about making a difference.
Global Opportunities: At SKF, you will collaborate with people from all over the world and build a valuable international network.
Career Opportunities: A summer job with us can be your gateway to the job market and may lead to further internships or employment. We encourage our employees to continue to develop and grow with us.
What a summer job at SKF entails:
Varied Tasks: The work period extends over 6-10 weeks, and you will have the chance to participate in exciting projects and have your own areas of responsibility.
We are looking for someone who:
Is currently studying at a university.
Has good knowledge in at least English.
Shares our passion for SKF and our mission to make the world a better place.
Is a positive, engaged, and detail-oriented person.
How to apply:
Click the "Apply" button and follow the instructions to submit your application. Note that we do only accept applications in English, so both your resume and cover letter need to be in English. We look forward to reading your CV and personal letter.
Apply now and increase your chances:
The application deadline is 2025-03-31. Do not hesitate with your application - your dream start may be closer than you think!
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please reach out to Klara Rhodin via email; klara.rhodin@skf.com
Please note that we don't accept any applications via email.
What happens next:
During March, we will match the applications with our needs and interview candidates. We expect to conclude the recruitment process in April.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
