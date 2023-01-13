Summer Internship
At Seco Tools we develop and offer advanced products and solutions that makes metal cutting easier. We work together with our customers to share experiences and solve technical challenges - aiming towards the future of manufacturing.
Background and purpose
Composite materials consisting of a hard ceramic phase, traditionally tungsten carbide, and a ductile metallic binder phase, most often Cobalt, are generally called hard metals or cemented carbide. Cemented carbides are manufactured through a powder metallurgy processing route - wet milling, spray draying, compaction, and sintering.
Your mission
You will contribute to an ongoing cross functional project at Seco Tools between R&D and production. You will be a part of developing and evaluating alternative ways of quality control in several different production steps, from powder to compacted cemented carbide inserts, before and after sintering. The work will mainly be in Seco Tools' R&D lab facilities in Fagersta using several different characterization methods. Depending on interest, some parts can also be in production environment.
At the end of the summer, the work will be presented both orally and in writing.
Your profile
We're looking for a student, with an interest in laboratory work and characterization methods. You're preferably a master's student within the field of Chemistry, Materials Science or Physics. Alternatively, you have prior knowledge of powder properties. Previous experience of lab work is meritorious. Since we are a global business, you have excellent communication skills in English, both in writing and in speaking.
Our Seco culture
Seco employees across the globe share our family spirit, along with a passion for our customers and a personal commitment to ensure success in everything we do. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an outstanding foundation for achieving great results. Visit our LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
Extent
The summer technology period includes 12 weeks, start at the beginning of June
The location is Fagersta.
Contact information
For more information about the summer technology internship, please contact:
Carolin Åkesson, recruiter, carolin.akesson@sandvik.com
, +46 (0)70 616 24 51
Application
