Subject Matter Expert- EDI Specialist
Hantverksdata Holding II AB / Datajobb / Danderyd Visa alla datajobb i Danderyd
2024-01-26
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hantverksdata Holding II AB i Danderyd
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
HVD Group is developing rapidly and is working hard to conquer the European market in software for craftsmen. We are a team of over 200 people in multiple locations working locally and globally to achieve our mission. Our teams are changing the industry and improving the everyday lives of thousands of workers and businesses - from family-owned to enterprise customers.
Role:
As an SME with a specialization in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) within HVD Group, you will be part of the Product's Technical Services team. You will be providing expert guidance to peer internal groups, cultivating industry knowledge, and actively shaping the product to meet quality standards. Drawing upon your knowledge of EDI protocols and standards, we see that you can contribute valuable insights to ensure seamless integration of electronic data exchange processes across the group. Your position within our organization holds a pivotal role, providing you with the opportunity to witness the direct impact of your daily contributions on our business success.
What You Will Get to Do:
- Define the test plan, user acceptance criteria, and enhance the testing process's effectiveness by identifying automation opportunities.
- Assist the development team by providing expert guidance in defining use cases.
- Execute quality checks through the SDLC to ensure excellent product quality, adhering to group QA methodology.
- Act as an escalation point and collaborate with the Support function to address complex issues affecting customers.
- Create and maintain usage statistics and data intelligence on key feature usage trends.
- Contribute to product knowledge management activities.
- Bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field.
- EDI format and standard experience, preferably 3+ years.
- 5 years or more of working with craft or construction business solutions, or a similar industry.
- Practical experience with software testing protocols, preferably with exposure to automated testing.
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies.
- Fluency in English and Swedish
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
If you share our excitement and vision but worry that your experience doesn't match all the listed qualifications, please apply anyway! You could be the ideal candidate for this role or another in our ever-expanding organisation.
HVD Group is developing rapidly and is working hard to conquer the European market on software for craftsmen. We are a team of over 200 people in multiple locations working locally and globally to achieve our mission. Our teams are changing the industry and improving the everyday life of thousands of workers and businesses - from the family-owned to enterprise customers.
Through innovative technology and years of expertise in the craftmanship industry, we have successfully partner with over 10,000 customer and gained trust of 100,000 users in different segments of the industry. Our vision is to become the European leader in providing business systems for the craftsmen industry. To accomplish this ambitious goal, we need to continue building our teams with strong talent, like yourself. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hantverksdata Holding II AB
(org.nr 559157-9973), https://hvdgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
HVD Group Jobbnummer
8424862