Explore career opportunities in Content Management Support at Scania!
2024-02-10
We are looking for a dedicated Content Management Support specialist who plays a key role in the development and optimization of Scanias media databases. We are seeking someone who is a team player, solution-oriented, and interested in a career at Scania. Does this sound interesting? Submit your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Scania's Content Management department is their primary media organization, dedicated to acquiring, storing, and supporting high-quality content for Scania's communicators and employees worldwide. As they continue to expand their digital presence and enhance their Content Management Systems, they are now seeking a new colleague in Content Management Support.
In this role, you will be responsible for the design, implementation, and maintenance of Scania's media database architecture. Simultaneously, you will work as user support for their systems managing media content. In this role, you will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams within Scania's internal operations to ensure a seamless integration of their media content.
You are offered
• To be part of an international workplace with a dynamic and inclusive work culture
• A thorough introduction and opportunities to develop both professionally and personally
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design, develop, and maintain a scalable and efficient media database architecture to support the storage and retrieval of media assets
• Collaborate with internal Communication project teams to understand requirements and translate them into archiving method. Including the rules of indexing and tagging as well as additional GDPR documents and Copyright -rules
• Package deliveries from agencies in terms of denominations, keywords and different file formats for each communication project
• Monitor the activity in the media portal and withdraw data in terms of search and downloads
• Provide user support and troubleshooting assistance for media asset management systems and the portal
• Develop and maintain guiding documentation for media database architecture, processes, and procedures
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field or experience from the same field
• Proven experience as a Media database architect, media asset manager, or similar role in a media organisation
• Familiarity with media formats, codecs, and transcoding processes
• Speaks and writes fluently in English, as it is the corporate language of Scania
It is meritorious if you
• Speaks and writes fluently in Swedish, as the language is used daily in the work environment.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Structured
• Problem solver
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Scania's purpose is to drive the transition towards a sustainable transportation system, creating a world of mobility that is better for businesses, society, and the environment. For this purpose, our company is undergoing a radical transformation, shifting from being a global traditional manufacturer of heavy vehicles to becoming a leading provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. Communication and digital technology are key elements, among others, for the successful realization of this ongoing transformation. Ersättning
