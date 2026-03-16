Studio Product Photographer (Freelance)
Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp / Foto- och filmjobb / Gnosjö Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Gnosjö
2026-03-16
, Gislaved
, Tranemo
, Vaggeryd
, Värnamo
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, Värnamo
, Malmö
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Bring your Life
Are you passionate about creating high-quality product visuals and working hands-on in a professional studio environment? Do you enjoy capturing products through both photography and film while ensuring every detail aligns with a strong global brand? Then this could be a great opportunity for you.
We are now looking for an experienced Studio Product Photographer to join our production team and support the creation of high-quality product material for Thule. The assignment is a 9-month freelance engagement, with good opportunities to transition into a full-time position after the assignment period.
What you'll do at Thule
As a Studio Product Photographer, you will play an important role in producing high-quality visual content for our global marketing channels. The assignment focuses primarily on studio photography and studio filming of products, mainly within the bags and textile categories, in our Thule studio in Hillerstorp.
You will be part of the production team within Global Brand & Communications and collaborate closely with colleagues across creative, marketing and product teams to ensure that all visual content meets Thule's high brand standards.
Your responsibilities will include photographing and filming products in the studio environment, editing both photo and video material, and preparing products for shoots through styling and presentation. You will plan and execute studio productions independently while maintaining a strong focus on quality, consistency and efficient workflows.
You will also work closely with internal teams to support different production needs and ensure that the visual material delivered aligns with Thule's global brand expression and marketing requirements.
What you bring
To succeed in this role, we believe you have several years of experience working with studio photography and studio filming, preferably within product photography.
You have solid experience in photo and video editing and feel confident planning and executing studio productions independently. You are comfortable styling products ahead of shoots and have a strong visual eye for presenting products in a compelling and professional way.
You are structured and used to working independently in a studio environment while managing a high production pace and delivering according to clear deadlines.
As a person, you are proactive, reliable and collaborative, and you enjoy working closely with creative and marketing teams to achieve the best possible visual result.
Experience with product photography within outdoor, sports or consumer products is considered a strong advantage. Experience working with international brands is also beneficial.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application and resumé through "Apply for position" on our Thule Career Site. Please make sure to include a portfolio, preferably with examples of previous work within product photography and product film in a studio environment.
The application deadline is March 29, 2026. Please note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
If you have any questions about the role, feel free to contact our Talent Acquisition Partner, Oscar Persson, at Oscar.persson@thule.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your life - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).
Thule Group has about 2,800 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2024, sales amounted to SEK 9.5 billion.www.thulegroup.com Ersättning
Set Salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2026/22". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thule Sweden AB
(org.nr 556076-3970) Arbetsplats
Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp Jobbnummer
9798397